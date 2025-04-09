Home
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
PM Modi Leads Chanting Navkar Mahamantra At Navkar Mahamantra Divas, What Is It?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined thousands of people across the world in chanting the sacred Jain mantra as part of the Navkar Mahamantra Divas celebrations on Wednesday.

PM Modi Leads Chanting Navkar Mahamantra At Navkar Mahamantra Divas, What Is It?


Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined thousands of people across the world in chanting the sacred Jain mantra as part of the Navkar Mahamantra Divas celebrations on Wednesday. The event was held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi and witnessed participation from spiritual leaders, Jain monks, and devotees from more than 108 countries.

Ahead of the formal proceedings, the Prime Minister urged everyone to chant the mantra together at exactly 8:27 AM. “Let every voice bring peace, strength and harmony. Let us all come together to enhance the spirit of brotherhood and togetherness,” PM Modi wrote on X before the event.

Following the group chanting, the Prime Minister addressed the gathering, calling the mantra a timeless source of inner peace and social harmony. He said such spiritual practices remind us of India’s deep-rooted values of coexistence and compassion.

What is Navkar Mahamantra Divas?

Navkar Mahamantra Divas is a global spiritual observance that celebrates collective chanting of Jainism’s most sacred mantra, the Navkar Mahamantra. The event aims to inspire self-reflection, inner peace, and ethical living by bringing people together across religious and national boundaries.

The Divas is not just a ritual but a reminder of the importance of non-violence, humility, and spiritual discipline in daily life. It encourages everyone to take a moment to reflect on their actions and mindset, and to move toward a more harmonious and balanced life.

What is the Navkar Mahamantra?

The Navkar Mahamantra is the most revered and universal chant in Jainism. It does not refer to any single deity, but instead pays homage to five categories of spiritually advanced beings:
Arihants (souls who have conquered inner passions),
Siddhas (liberated souls),
Acharyas (spiritual leaders),
Upadhyayas (teachers), and
Sadhus/Sadhvis (monks and nuns).

The mantra is:
“Namo Arihantanam, Namo Siddhanam, Namo Ayariyanam, Namo Uvajjhayanam, Namo Loe Savva Sahunam.”

Its essence lies in reverence and respect, promoting purity of thought and the journey toward spiritual liberation.

 

