PM Modi Leads Key NITI Aayog Meet, Sets Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday participated in the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at Bharat Mandapam, with top state leaders joining in for a forward-looking dialogue. The central theme of the meeting was ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047’, aiming to align state-level development efforts with India’s long-term national goals.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister shared, “Took part in the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at Bharat Mandapam. Chief Ministers, Governors and LGs from various states took part in the meeting. The theme for today’s meeting was ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047.’ We had a fruitful exchange of perspectives on how to achieve this goal.”

Highlighting the economic progress over the last decade, PM Modi pointed out that 25 crore Indians have moved out of poverty, creating a historic opportunity for growth. He urged states to capitalise on their industrial strengths to attract investment and boost manufacturing.

Education and skill development were also under the spotlight. The Prime Minister noted the pivotal role of the National Education Policy in reshaping India’s human resource foundation. Rapid urbanisation and the need for better-planned cities featured in the discussion as well.

Agriculture remained a priority area, with Modi reaffirming the government’s focus on farmer welfare. He emphasised the importance of modernising farming practices through technology and improving soil health to secure better incomes for farmers.

The meeting marked a renewed push for Centre-State collaboration, with the Prime Minister calling on all states to act as engines of growth in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

