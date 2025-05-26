Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
  • PM Modi Leads Roadshow In Vadodara, Unveils Key Development Projects

PM Modi Leads Roadshow In Vadodara, Unveils Key Development Projects

From launching electric locomotives in Dahod to unveiling urban and power infrastructure in Bhuj and Gandhinagar, the visit showcased a significant push towards boosting Gujarat's economic and infrastructural growth.

PM Modi Leads Roadshow In Vadodara, Unveils Key Development Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Vadodara following a vibrant roadshow on Monday.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a vibrant roadshow in Gujarat’s Vadodara as part of his two-day visit to inaugurate and lay the foundation for several developmental projects in the state.

PM Modi was seen interacting with the enthusiastic crowds by waving at them, and they also waved back with the Indian flags in hand and chanted patriotic slogans.

The area was vibrant with flower petals being showered at the Prime Minister and songs based on the spirit of the nation echoing in the background.

Family members of Indian Army Officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi ,who was part of the media briefings during Op Sindoor, were also present at the roadshow and showered the Prime Minister with flower petals.

The Prime Minister will be in Gujarat from May 26 to 27 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for multiple developmental projects to boost infrastructure and economic growth in the region.

A student from Zimbabwe studying in Gujarat who came to attend PM Modi’s roadshow said, “We stand with India in the fight against terrorism. When they (terrorists) attacked tourists, India attacked the terrorist bases and not the civilians. We support India.”

Another student named Deepa, who came to attend PM Modi’s roadshow, said, “We are very happy that PM Modi came to meet civilians. We are happy to cheer for Operation Sindoor. India has not targeted civilians in Pakistan. We stand for humanity. We stand against terrorism.” Following this, he will travel to Dahod and dedicate to the nation a Locomotive Manufacturing plant of the Indian Railways there.

Locomotive Manufacturing plant

This plant will produce electric locomotives of 9000 HP for domestic purposes and export. He will also flag off the first electric locomotive manufactured from the plant. The locomotives will help in increasing the freight loading capacity of Indian Railways. These locomotives will be equipped with regenerative braking systems and are being designed to reduce energy consumption, which contributes to environmental sustainability, an official release added.

He will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad and the Express train between Valsad and Dahod stations. Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod. He will also address a public function there, as stated in an official release from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The PM will then travel to Bhuj, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore. Further, the Prime Minister will travel to Gandhinagar and on May 27, he will participate in the celebrations of 20 years of the Gujarat Urban Growth Story and launch Urban Development Year 2025. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The projects from the power sector include transmission projects for evacuating renewable power generated in the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, transmission network expansion, and an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant unit at Tapi, among others. It also includes projects of the Kandla port and multiple road, water and solar projects of the Government of Gujarat, among others.

(With ANI Inputs)

Filed under

PM Modi vadodara

