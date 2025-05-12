Home
Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • PM Modi Leads Strategic Response to Pahalgam Attack Through Operation Sindoor

PM Modi Leads Strategic Response to Pahalgam Attack Through Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rolled out a new national security doctrine, making it clear that any future terrorist attack on India will be treated as an act of war. With this bold move, India now holds both terror groups and the countries supporting them equally responsible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led India’s decisive counter-terror response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7. Sources said the operation reflected a strategic and firm retaliation against terrorism while upholding legal and moral standards. Despite being on a scheduled diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia during the attack, Prime Minister Modi took immediate command and coordinated a carefully planned response. His approach emphasized unpredictability and precision, ensuring a calculated outcome that avoided escalation and protected civilian infrastructure.

PM Modi Resists Pressure, Ensures Strategic Precision

Following the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 civilian lives, PM Modi refrained from reacting impulsively. He acted with patience and foresight, resisting domestic pressure for swift retaliation. Sources confirmed that on the day of the strike, Modi maintained operational secrecy to prevent any preemptive action by Pakistan or affiliated terror groups. The strikes exclusively targeted terror infrastructure linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Opposition leader P. Chidambaram acknowledged the government’s precision in targeting terror assets. He stated that PM Modi adopted a “precise military strategy limited to nine specific terror facilities” and praised the decision to avoid strikes on Pakistani civilian and military infrastructure. This approach drew support from multiple quarters for its clear distinction between terrorist groups and the general population.

India Responds to Pakistan’s Retaliation

After Pakistan initiated retaliatory aggression, including drone attacks on Indian cities and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), India responded with further strikes. On May 9 and May 10, India targeted 11 air bases including Bholari and Jacobabad, and destroyed several Pakistani air defence systems in Lahore. These actions remained conditional and focused, aligning with India’s rules of engagement.

PM Modi also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a historic decision that addressed India’s concerns over its long-standing imbalance. This move enables the construction of new reservoirs for irrigation and hydropower, while imposing economic consequences on Pakistan.

New National Doctrine Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rolled out a new national security doctrine, making it clear that any future terrorist attack on India will be treated as an act of war. With this bold move, India now holds both terror groups and the countries supporting them equally responsible. The new approach sends a strong message that India won’t tolerate cross-border terrorism and will respond with full force if provoked. This shift has already gained strong international backing, as many nations see it as a justified step. The clear stance has boosted global support for India’s fight against terrorism.

(With Inputs From ANI)

