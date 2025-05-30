Home
PM Modi Meets 14 Year Old IPL Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi At Patna Airport, Watch

On the second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar, he meets 14 year old IPL sensation from Bihar - Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his parents in Patna airport.

PM Modi Meets 14 Year Old IPL Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi At Patna Airport, Watch


On the second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar, he meets 14 year old IPL sensation from Bihar – Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his parents at Patna airport.

Acknowledging his cricket skills, PM Modi posted on X , “At Patna airport, met the young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family.” He added, “His cricketing skills are being admired all over the nation! My best wishes to him for his future endeavours.”

The evolving icon of India: Vaibhav Suryavanshi

At just 14 years of age, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become one of the most talked-about names in Indian cricket this IPL season. Picked up by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore during the high-profile auction held in Jeddah last year, many were initially sceptical of the franchise’s bold move. But Vaibhav silenced every critic with his bat.

The young prodigy made his IPL debut on April 19 against Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. He marked his arrival in style, launching a six off the very first delivery he faced from seasoned pacer Shardul Thakur — a moment that instantly made headlines.

From there on, Vaibhav’s journey was nothing short of electric. Across seven matches, he amassed 252 runs at a stellar average of 36 and a jaw-dropping strike rate of 206.55. His fearless strokeplay, combined with mature shot selection, drew praise from cricket legends and fans alike.

Vaibhav also formed a formidable opening duo with Yashasvi Jaiswal, giving Rajasthan Royals consistent and aggressive starts. His ability to handle pressure and play against international-level bowling attacks has already marked him as a player to watch in the coming years.

The IPL 2025 season has witnessed many standout performances, but the rise of Vaibhav Suryavanshi — a teenager with nerves of steel and immense talent — may be remembered as its defining story.

