Tuesday, April 8, 2025
  Home»
  India»
  PM Modi Meets Crown Prince, Says Dubai Has Played Key Role In India-UAE Partnership

PM Modi Meets Crown Prince, Says Dubai Has Played Key Role In India-UAE Partnership

Dubai has played a key role in advancing the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, PM Modi said after meeting the Crown Prince of Dubai.

PM Modi Meets Crown Prince, Says Dubai Has Played Key Role In India-UAE Partnership

Dubai has played a key role in advancing the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, PM Modi said after meeting the Crown Prince of Dubai.


NEW DELHI: Dubai has played a key role in advancing the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after he met with HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, on Tuesday. This special visit reaffirms the two nations’ deep-rooted friendship and paves the way for even stronger collaboration in the future, he said in a post on X.

Notably, this is Rashid Al Maktoum’s first official visit to India as the Crown Prince of Dubai.

Earlier during the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed warmth upon his arrival and noted that he values the positive sentiment of the Crown Prince over the wide-ranging cooperation and vibrant ties between India and the UAE.

“Delighted to welcome Crown Prince of Dubai and DPM & Minister of Defence of UAE HH @HamdanMohammed at the start of his first official visit to India. Value his positive sentiments for our wide-ranging cooperation and vibrant ties”, the EAM wrote on X.

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is visiting India from April 8 to 9, 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Upon his arrival in India, he was welcomed with a ceremonial guard of honour and received by Union Minister of State for Tourism & Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi.

He will be accompanied by several key ministers, senior-level government officials, and a prominent delegation of business leaders, reflecting the growing depth of the India-UAE partnership and their expanding strategic scope, the MEA had said in a statement.

Following engagements in the capital, he will visit Mumbai and participate in a business roundtable with top Indian and Emirati business leaders.

The roundtable is expected to explore opportunities for increased trade and investment in both traditional sectors such as infrastructure and energy, as well as emerging fields like fintech, innovation, and sustainability.

ALSO READ: Dubai Crown Prince In India-Here’s What To Expect From The High-Level Visit

