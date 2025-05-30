Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • PM Modi Meets Family Of Pahalgam Attack Victim, Assures Continued Fight Against Terrorism

PM Modi Meets Family Of Pahalgam Attack Victim, Assures Continued Fight Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Kanpur on Friday, met with the grieving family of Shubham Dwivedi—one of the 26 civilians killed in the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this month.

PM Modi Meets Family Of Pahalgam Attack Victim, Assures Continued Fight Against Terrorism


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Kanpur on Friday, met with the grieving family of Shubham Dwivedi—one of the 26 civilians killed in the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this month. The meeting took place at Chakeri airport shortly after the Prime Minister arrived from Bihar.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Nation Stands With You,” PM Tells Bereaved Family

The encounter was marked by emotion and solidarity. Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman, was on his honeymoon with wife Aishanya in Kashmir’s Baisaran valley when he was shot dead by terrorists who, according to his wife, first asked him about his religion. The tragedy shocked the nation.

In his post on social media, the Prime Minister wrote, “Today I met the family members of our Kanpur son, Shubham Dwivedi, who lost his life in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. They expressed their gratitude to our mighty army for Operation Sindoor. This spirit of theirs will inspire the entire nation.”

PM Modi, visibly moved during the meeting, placed a comforting hand on the shoulder of Shubham’s father, Sanjay Dwivedi, and consoled him as he broke down. The family said the Prime Minister spoke not as a politician but like a guardian, sharing their grief and reaffirming that the war against terrorism is far from over.

Shubham’s wife, Aishanya, later told reporters that PM Modi had promised to meet them again and assured them of the government’s complete support. “He was deeply saddened by the killings. He told us that the country stands with us. He spoke to us like family,” she said.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, striking nine terror camps and 11 military positions in Pakistan. The operation marked a decisive military retaliation aimed at dismantling infrastructure linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The family thanked the Prime Minister and the Indian Army for the strong response, saying their courage and resolve gave them strength during this difficult time.

Also Read: False Campaign! Mamata Banerjee Counters PM Modi’s Remark, Lists Key Developments In Alipurduar

Filed under

Pahalgam attack PM Modi

newsx

Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Batter To Reach 7000 IPL Runs
newsx

PM Modi Meets Family Of Pahalgam Attack Victim, Assures Continued Fight Against Terrorism
newsx

False Campaign! Mamata Banerjee Counters PM Modi’s Remark, Lists Key Developments In Alipurduar
newsx

Rahul To Visit MP, Chandigarh For Sangathan Srijan, To Visit Bihar Again On June 6
newsx

Stalin Thanks Finance Ministry For Responding To His Concerns Regarding RBI’s Draft Guidelines On Gold...
newsx

Odisha Vigilance Recovers Rs 2.1 Crore In Cash From Chief Engineer’s Properties
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Batter To Reach 7000 IPL Runs

Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Batter To Reach 7000 IPL Runs

False Campaign! Mamata Banerjee Counters PM Modi’s Remark, Lists Key Developments In Alipurduar

False Campaign! Mamata Banerjee Counters PM Modi’s Remark, Lists Key Developments In Alipurduar

Rahul To Visit MP, Chandigarh For Sangathan Srijan, To Visit Bihar Again On June 6

Rahul To Visit MP, Chandigarh For Sangathan Srijan, To Visit Bihar Again On June 6

Stalin Thanks Finance Ministry For Responding To His Concerns Regarding RBI’s Draft Guidelines On Gold Loans

Stalin Thanks Finance Ministry For Responding To His Concerns Regarding RBI’s Draft Guidelines On Gold...

Odisha Vigilance Recovers Rs 2.1 Crore In Cash From Chief Engineer’s Properties

Odisha Vigilance Recovers Rs 2.1 Crore In Cash From Chief Engineer’s Properties

Entertainment

Housefull 5 Clears Censor Formalities With Minor Cuts Of 11 Seconds Ahead Of Release

Housefull 5 Clears Censor Formalities With Minor Cuts Of 11 Seconds Ahead Of Release

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’ Audio Launch

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and Memes Online

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran Film

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He Bailed Out Singer For $100

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth