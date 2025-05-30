PM Modi Meets Family Of Pahalgam Attack Victim, Assures Continued Fight Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Kanpur on Friday, met with the grieving family of Shubham Dwivedi—one of the 26 civilians killed in the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Kanpur on Friday, met with the grieving family of Shubham Dwivedi—one of the 26 civilians killed in the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this month. The meeting took place at Chakeri airport shortly after the Prime Minister arrived from Bihar.

“पहलगाम के कायराना आतंकी हमले में जान गंवाने वाले हमारे कानपुर के बेटे शुभम द्विवेदी के परिजनों से आज मुलाकात हुई। उन्होंने आतंक के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के लिए हमारी पराक्रमी सेना का आभार जताया। उनका ये जज्बा देशवासियों को प्रेरित करने वाला है।” posts PM Narendra Modi… pic.twitter.com/gMq20GQL6z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 30, 2025

“Nation Stands With You,” PM Tells Bereaved Family

The encounter was marked by emotion and solidarity. Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman, was on his honeymoon with wife Aishanya in Kashmir’s Baisaran valley when he was shot dead by terrorists who, according to his wife, first asked him about his religion. The tragedy shocked the nation.

In his post on social media, the Prime Minister wrote, “Today I met the family members of our Kanpur son, Shubham Dwivedi, who lost his life in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. They expressed their gratitude to our mighty army for Operation Sindoor. This spirit of theirs will inspire the entire nation.”

PM Modi, visibly moved during the meeting, placed a comforting hand on the shoulder of Shubham’s father, Sanjay Dwivedi, and consoled him as he broke down. The family said the Prime Minister spoke not as a politician but like a guardian, sharing their grief and reaffirming that the war against terrorism is far from over.

Shubham’s wife, Aishanya, later told reporters that PM Modi had promised to meet them again and assured them of the government’s complete support. “He was deeply saddened by the killings. He told us that the country stands with us. He spoke to us like family,” she said.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, striking nine terror camps and 11 military positions in Pakistan. The operation marked a decisive military retaliation aimed at dismantling infrastructure linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The family thanked the Prime Minister and the Indian Army for the strong response, saying their courage and resolve gave them strength during this difficult time.

