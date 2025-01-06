Home
Monday, January 6, 2025
PM Modi Meets Jake Sullivan, Highlights Growth In India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday to discuss the growing India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, emphasizing advancements in technology, defence, and space.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday and said that the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership has scaled new heights, including in the areas of technology, defence and space.

The Prime Minister said he is looking forward to building upon this momentum in bilateral ties for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

“It was a pleasure to meet the US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46. The India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership has scaled new heights, including in the areas of technology, defence, space, biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence. Look forward to building upon this momentum in ties between our two democracies for the benefit of our people and global good,” PM said in a post on X.

Earlier today, Sullivan met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“Delighted to meet US NSA @JakeSullivan46 in New Delhi today morning. Continued our ongoing discussions on deepening bilateral, regional and global cooperation. Valued the openness of our conversations in the last four years. Appreciated his personal contribution to forging a closer and stronger India-United States partnership,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Speaking at an event at IIT Delhi, Sullivan said his visit to India is likely the last trip overseas that he will lead as NSA.

“I cannot think of a better way to end my tenure in the White House, visiting India on my final overseas trip to mark the advances that we have made together over the past four years. This is a shared and historic achievement…I have every reason to believe that within the next decade, we will see American and Indian firms working together to build the next generation of semiconductor technologies, American and Indian astronauts conducting cutting-edge research and space exploration together,” he said.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: PM Modi to Virtually Unveil Telangana’s New Cherlapally Railway Terminal Today

