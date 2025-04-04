PM Modi Meets Myanmar’s Senior General Amid BIMSTEC Summit

India’s active participation in both Myanmar and Thailand’s post-crisis recovery efforts highlights the country’s role as a responsible regional partner. As India strengthens its ties with these neighbors, its commitment to providing aid and fostering cooperation remains strong.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. During their meeting, they discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations between India and Myanmar. PM Modi also expressed his condolences for the lives lost and the property damaged in the earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared, “Met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. Once again expressed condolences on the loss of lives and damage of property in the wake of the recent earthquake. India is doing whatever is possible to assist our sisters and brothers of Myanmar in this critical time. We also discussed bilateral relations between India and Myanmar, particularly in sectors like connectivity, capacity building, infrastructure development and more.”

India’s Support for Myanmar in Crisis

In the wake of the devastating earthquake, India has been at the forefront of offering assistance. PM Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to helping Myanmar during this critical period. The earthquake, which struck Myanmar on March 28, caused extensive damage, and India responded quickly, sending relief teams to support recovery efforts.

India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is actively involved in rescue and relief operations under Operation Brahma. The NDRF teams are working hard to provide critical aid to Myanmar. India, as the first responder to such crises in its neighborhood, continues to assist Myanmar in its recovery efforts.

PM Modi’s Bilateral Talks with Thailand’s Prime Minister

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi also met with Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Bangkok. Their discussions focused on ways to strengthen political exchanges, defense and security cooperation, and strategic engagement between the two countries. They emphasized the importance of boosting connectivity and collaborations in sectors such as health, science and technology, start-ups, innovation, digital advancements, education, culture, and tourism.

PM Modi shared, “Had a very fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Bangkok a short while ago. Expressed gratitude to the people and Government of Thailand for the warm welcome and also expressed solidarity with the people of Thailand in the aftermath of the earthquake a few days ago. India’s ‘Act East’ and Thailand’s ‘Act West Policies’ complement each other extremely well and open several possibilities for bilateral cooperation.”

India’s Role as a Key Regional Partner

India’s active participation in both Myanmar and Thailand’s post-crisis recovery efforts highlights the country’s role as a responsible regional partner. As India strengthens its ties with these neighbors, its commitment to providing aid and fostering cooperation remains strong.

(With Inputs From ANI)

