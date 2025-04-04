Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • PM Modi Meets Myanmar’s Senior General Amid BIMSTEC Summit

PM Modi Meets Myanmar’s Senior General Amid BIMSTEC Summit

India’s active participation in both Myanmar and Thailand’s post-crisis recovery efforts highlights the country’s role as a responsible regional partner. As India strengthens its ties with these neighbors, its commitment to providing aid and fostering cooperation remains strong.

PM Modi Meets Myanmar’s Senior General Amid BIMSTEC Summit

PM Modi Meets Myanmar’s Senior General Amid BIMSTEC Summit (From 'X')


On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. During their meeting, they discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations between India and Myanmar. PM Modi also expressed his condolences for the lives lost and the property damaged in the earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared, “Met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. Once again expressed condolences on the loss of lives and damage of property in the wake of the recent earthquake. India is doing whatever is possible to assist our sisters and brothers of Myanmar in this critical time. We also discussed bilateral relations between India and Myanmar, particularly in sectors like connectivity, capacity building, infrastructure development and more.”

India’s Support for Myanmar in Crisis

In the wake of the devastating earthquake, India has been at the forefront of offering assistance. PM Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to helping Myanmar during this critical period. The earthquake, which struck Myanmar on March 28, caused extensive damage, and India responded quickly, sending relief teams to support recovery efforts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is actively involved in rescue and relief operations under Operation Brahma. The NDRF teams are working hard to provide critical aid to Myanmar. India, as the first responder to such crises in its neighborhood, continues to assist Myanmar in its recovery efforts.

PM Modi’s Bilateral Talks with Thailand’s Prime Minister

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi also met with Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Bangkok. Their discussions focused on ways to strengthen political exchanges, defense and security cooperation, and strategic engagement between the two countries. They emphasized the importance of boosting connectivity and collaborations in sectors such as health, science and technology, start-ups, innovation, digital advancements, education, culture, and tourism.

PM Modi shared, “Had a very fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Bangkok a short while ago. Expressed gratitude to the people and Government of Thailand for the warm welcome and also expressed solidarity with the people of Thailand in the aftermath of the earthquake a few days ago. India’s ‘Act East’ and Thailand’s ‘Act West Policies’ complement each other extremely well and open several possibilities for bilateral cooperation.”

India’s Role as a Key Regional Partner

India’s active participation in both Myanmar and Thailand’s post-crisis recovery efforts highlights the country’s role as a responsible regional partner. As India strengthens its ties with these neighbors, its commitment to providing aid and fostering cooperation remains strong.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: PM Modi Hails Passage Of Waqf Bills As A ‘Watershed Moment’ For Transparency And Social Justice

Filed under

BIMSTEC BIMSTEC Summit myanmar Narendar Modi Thailand

For years, the bright red

‘Make America Go Away’: Spin Off Of MAGA Caps Gain Traction In Canada
PM Modi Meets Myanmar’s

PM Modi Meets Myanmar’s Senior General Amid BIMSTEC Summit
India’s Gems & Jeweller

India’s Gems And Jewellery Industry Faces Disruption Due To Trump’s 27% Tariff
For four decades, Young

Why Are Americans Dyeing Potatoes And Onions Ahead Of Easter?
newsx

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Reported Detention Of A Journalist In Assam
newsx

Supreme Court Halts Tree Felling In Kancha Gachibowli Amid Growing Protests Over Biodiversity Threat
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Make America Go Away’: Spin Off Of MAGA Caps Gain Traction In Canada

‘Make America Go Away’: Spin Off Of MAGA Caps Gain Traction In Canada

India’s Gems And Jewellery Industry Faces Disruption Due To Trump’s 27% Tariff

India’s Gems And Jewellery Industry Faces Disruption Due To Trump’s 27% Tariff

Why Are Americans Dyeing Potatoes And Onions Ahead Of Easter?

Why Are Americans Dyeing Potatoes And Onions Ahead Of Easter?

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Reported Detention Of A Journalist In Assam

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Reported Detention Of A Journalist In Assam

Supreme Court Halts Tree Felling In Kancha Gachibowli Amid Growing Protests Over Biodiversity Threat

Supreme Court Halts Tree Felling In Kancha Gachibowli Amid Growing Protests Over Biodiversity Threat

Entertainment

BTS’ Jin Travels Over 6 Hours To Volunteer At South Korea’s Wildfire Relief Centre For Victims; Internet Says ‘Not A Single Day Of Regret’

BTS’ Jin Travels Over 6 Hours To Volunteer At South Korea’s Wildfire Relief Centre For

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture