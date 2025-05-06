Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
PM Modi Meets NSA Ajit Doval Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack Tensions

Amid heightened national security concerns following last month’s Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday. At the same time, the Home Ministry held a high-level meeting to finalize preparations for a nationwide mock drill scheduled for May 7.

PM Modi Meets NSA Ajit Doval Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack Tensions

PM Modi meets NSA Ajit Doval amid Pahalgam attack tensions; Home Ministry holds key meet ahead of May 7 nationwide mock drill.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday morning as tensions remain high following last month’s deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. The meeting has intensified speculation over a possible military response by India.

The closed-door conversation between the Prime Minister and NSA Ajit Doval comes at a critical juncture when national security is under heightened scrutiny. While officials have not released details of the discussion, the timing of the meeting underscores the gravity of the situation and the government’s focus on strategic preparedness.

Home Ministry Convenes High-Level Meeting Ahead of Nationwide Mock Drill

Simultaneously, a high-level security and coordination meeting is underway at the Home Ministry’s North Block offices ahead of a massive nationwide mock drill scheduled for Wednesday, May 7.

Chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, the meeting includes participation from Chief Secretaries of states and senior representatives from 244 civil defence districts.

“The meeting reflects an intense national coordination effort,” a senior official said, emphasizing that the aim is to ensure seamless preparedness and communication between central and state authorities.

Focus on Emergency Simulation, Siren Readiness

The comprehensive coordination meeting is aimed at ensuring readiness for a large-scale security and disaster response drill that will simulate emergency scenarios, including rocket, missile, and aerial attacks.

Key participants include top officials from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), civil defence, fire services, air defence, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and various state governments.

Border and sensitive districts, especially the 244 strategic and frontier regions, are a central focus of this security preparedness initiative.

“The meeting is also reviewing arrangements for sirens and blackout protocols,” a source confirmed, adding that attention is being paid to every minute operational detail to ensure real-time responsiveness.

Also Read: India Gears Up For Nationwide Civil Defence Drill Amid Rising Tension, All You Need To Know 

newsx

