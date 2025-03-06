Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • PM Modi On 1962 War-Evacuated Villages: ‘People Have Forgotten, But We Can’t’

PM Modi On 1962 War-Evacuated Villages: ‘People Have Forgotten, But We Can’t’

Highlighting the progress made under the 'double-engine' government, PM Modi discussed key infrastructure projects such as the Kedarnath Ropeway and the Hemkund Ropeway.

PM Modi On 1962 War-Evacuated Villages: ‘People Have Forgotten, But We Can’t’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttarakhand


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Harsil, Uttarakhand, on Thursday, emphasized the government’s commitment to rehabilitating villages that were evacuated during the 1962 India-China war. Addressing a public rally, he stated, “People have forgotten, but we can’t,” highlighting the efforts to restore and develop these villages as major tourist destinations.

Reviving Evacuated Villages from the 1962 War

PM Modi pointed out that two villages in the Uttarkashi district were vacated during the war and have remained abandoned for decades. “When China attacked India in 1962, these two villages of ours were evacuated. People have forgotten, but we cannot forget. We have launched a campaign to rehabilitate those two villages and are moving towards making them major tourist destinations,” he said.

This initiative aligns with the broader vision of promoting border tourism and ensuring the development of these strategically significant areas.

Redefining Border Villages: ‘Not the Last, But the First’

The Prime Minister underscored the shift in perspective regarding border villages, traditionally regarded as the last settlements of India. “Earlier, the border villages were called the last villages. But we changed this thinking. These are not the last but our first villages,” he stated. Under the ‘Vibrant Village’ program, 10 villages in the region have been selected for special development benefits, focusing on infrastructure, tourism, and local livelihoods.

Boosting Infrastructure and Religious Tourism

Highlighting the progress made under the ‘double-engine’ government, PM Modi discussed key infrastructure projects such as the Kedarnath Ropeway and the Hemkund Ropeway. “The Kedarnath Ropeway, recently approved by the Union Cabinet, will reduce the travel time from 8-9 hours to just 30 minutes, making the pilgrimage easier for the elderly and children,” he announced.

Additionally, he mentioned the expansion of the Chardham All-Weather Road, modern expressways, and improved railway, air, and helicopter connectivity, all aimed at transforming Uttarakhand into a major tourism hub.

Winter Tourism and Economic Growth

During his visit, PM Modi flagged off a trek and bike rally in Harsil after offering prayers at Maa Ganga Mukhwa, the winter residence of the deity. He also spoke about Uttarakhand’s newly launched Winter Tourism program, which has already attracted thousands of devotees to Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The program is designed to boost religious tourism, promote homestays, and strengthen the local economy.

With a strong push for border development, heritage restoration, and infrastructure expansion, PM Modi’s initiatives aim to ensure that historically significant villages are not just remembered but also revived for future generations.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: PM Modi Visits Mukhwa, Backs Winter Tourism In Uttarakhand With Key Initiatives

Filed under

PM Modi Uttarakhand

