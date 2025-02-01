PM Modi On Budget 2025: This Budget Will Fill The Pockets Of The Citizens Of The Country

On Union Budget 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "Usually the focus of the budget is on how the government treasury will be filled, but this budget is exactly the opposite of that.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Union Budget 2025, stating that it would significantly boost savings, investment, consumption, and overall growth. Describing it as a “force multiplier,” he commended Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting what he called a “People’s Budget” dedicated to the welfare of citizens.

On Union Budget 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “Usually the focus of the budget is on how the government treasury will be filled, but this budget is exactly the opposite of that. How will this budget fill the pockets of the citizens of the country, how will the savings of the citizens of the country increase and how will the citizens of the country become partners in development.:

He added, “This budget lays a very strong foundation for this. In terms of reforms, many important steps have been taken in this budget. Encouraging the private sector in Nuclear Energy is historic. It will ensure a big contribution of Civil Nuclear Energy in the development of the country.”

