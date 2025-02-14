Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
PM Modi On Illegal Immigration, Says ‘These Are Children From Ordinary Families With Dreams’

Addressing the sensitive issue of illegal immigration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a concerted effort to tackle the human trafficking ecosystem that exploits innocent people.

Addressing the sensitive issue of illegal immigration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a concerted effort to tackle the human trafficking ecosystem that exploits innocent people. He emphasized that illegal migration is a global issue and not just a problem faced by India and the United States.

“This is not just about India,” PM Modi stated. “Globally, we believe that people who reside in another country through illegal means do not have any legal right to stay there.”

Focusing on the India-U.S. context, he made it clear that India is willing to take back its verified citizens living illegally in the U.S. “As far as India and America are concerned, we have always said that if a person is verified and genuinely an Indian citizen living illegally in the U.S., India is ready to take them back.”

However, PM Modi stressed that the issue extends beyond deportation. He expressed concern about how human trafficking networks deceive vulnerable individuals with false promises of a better life abroad. “These are often children from ordinary families, lured by big dreams and promises. This is why we must wage a war against the entire human trafficking ecosystem.”

He called for India and the U.S. to work together to dismantle these networks. “India and the U.S. must collaborate to destroy this ecosystem at its root. It is essential to put an end to human trafficking and protect the poor from being exploited. It is an injustice to lure them by making them sell everything they have for an illusory future.”

PM Modi expressed his confidence in Donald Trump’s support in fighting this battle. “I believe that President Trump will fully support India in putting an end to this ecosystem,” he concluded.

