PM Modi On Lex Fridman Podcast: Mahatma Gandhi’s Jan Andolan Inspires All His Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often spoken about the profound impact that India’s spiritual and historical leaders have had on his life and leadership. In a recent podcast with 𝐋𝐞𝐱 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐦𝐚n, he reflected on Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Jan Andolan (mass movement), the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, and his deep spiritual connection with Swami Atmasthananda. These influences have shaped his governance style, emphasizing collective participation, selfless service, and a commitment to societal well-being.

Mahatma Gandhi’s Vision of Jan Andolan and Its Influence on Modi’s Governance

PM Modi highlighted Mahatma Gandhi’s ability to transform India’s freedom struggle into a people’s movement (Jan Andolan) by recognizing the power of Jan Shakti—the strength of the masses. Gandhi did not rely on political leaders alone but involved common citizens, empowering them to become part of the struggle for independence.

Inspired by this philosophy, PM Modi shared that he strives to ensure that every initiative he undertakes becomes a people’s movement through Jan Bhagidari (public participation). From Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) to Fit India and Digital India, many of his government’s policies focus on involving citizens actively rather than relying solely on government machinery.

He reiterated that society’s collective strength is boundless and that India’s development depends on widespread public engagement. According to him, Mahatma Gandhi remains not just the greatest leader of the 20th century but will continue to inspire the world in the 21st century and beyond.

Swami Vivekananda’s Impact on PM Modi’s Life

PM Modi also shared his deep admiration for Swami Vivekananda, whose teachings left an indelible mark on his early years. Recalling his childhood, Modi spoke about how he frequently visited his village library, where he read about Vivekananda’s life and philosophy. The spiritual leader’s emphasis on selfless service deeply influenced him, instilling the belief that true fulfillment lies not in personal achievements but in working for the greater good.

PM Modi narrated an anecdote from Swami Vivekananda’s life to illustrate this point. When Swami Vivekananda approached his guru, Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, seeking help for his ailing mother, the saint advised him to pray to Goddess Kali. However, when Vivekananda stood before the deity, he found himself unable to ask for anything, realizing that divinity had already provided everything to the world. This experience reinforced his belief that serving humanity is the highest form of devotion.

PM Modi reflected on this lesson, emphasizing that his approach to governance is also rooted in the idea of service. Just as Vivekananda devoted his life to uplifting the poor and empowering the youth, Modi believes that true leadership lies in dedicating oneself to the people’s welfare.

PM Modi’s Spiritual Bond with Swami Atmasthananda

Further reflecting on his spiritual journey, PM Modi spoke about his close relationship with Swami Atmasthananda, a revered saint of the Ramakrishna Mission. During his time at the Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Ashram, Modi was deeply influenced by the teachings of saints and monks.

Swami Atmasthananda played a pivotal role in shaping his path. Recognizing Modi’s dedication to service, he advised him that his true calling was to work for the welfare of society. This guidance reaffirmed Modi’s commitment to serving the nation, shaping his journey from a young volunteer to the leader of the country.

PM Modi has often acknowledged the role of spirituality in his leadership. His connection with saints and thinkers has guided his principles, emphasizing discipline, devotion, and a duty-bound approach to governance.

