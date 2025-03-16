Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • PM Modi On Lex Fridman Podcast: Mahatma Gandhi’s Jan Andolan Inspires All His Initiatives

PM Modi On Lex Fridman Podcast: Mahatma Gandhi’s Jan Andolan Inspires All His Initiatives

PM Modi highlighted Mahatma Gandhi’s ability to transform India’s freedom struggle into a people’s movement (Jan Andolan) by recognizing the power of Jan Shakti—the strength of the masses.

PM Modi On Lex Fridman Podcast: Mahatma Gandhi’s Jan Andolan Inspires All His Initiatives


Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often spoken about the profound impact that India’s spiritual and historical leaders have had on his life and leadership. In a recent podcast with 𝐋𝐞𝐱 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐦𝐚n, he reflected on Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Jan Andolan (mass movement), the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, and his deep spiritual connection with Swami Atmasthananda. These influences have shaped his governance style, emphasizing collective participation, selfless service, and a commitment to societal well-being.

Mahatma Gandhi’s Vision of Jan Andolan and Its Influence on Modi’s Governance

PM Modi highlighted Mahatma Gandhi’s ability to transform India’s freedom struggle into a people’s movement (Jan Andolan) by recognizing the power of Jan Shakti—the strength of the masses. Gandhi did not rely on political leaders alone but involved common citizens, empowering them to become part of the struggle for independence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Inspired by this philosophy, PM Modi shared that he strives to ensure that every initiative he undertakes becomes a people’s movement through Jan Bhagidari (public participation). From Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) to Fit India and Digital India, many of his government’s policies focus on involving citizens actively rather than relying solely on government machinery.

He reiterated that society’s collective strength is boundless and that India’s development depends on widespread public engagement. According to him, Mahatma Gandhi remains not just the greatest leader of the 20th century but will continue to inspire the world in the 21st century and beyond.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Swami Vivekananda’s Impact on PM Modi’s Life

PM Modi also shared his deep admiration for Swami Vivekananda, whose teachings left an indelible mark on his early years. Recalling his childhood, Modi spoke about how he frequently visited his village library, where he read about Vivekananda’s life and philosophy. The spiritual leader’s emphasis on selfless service deeply influenced him, instilling the belief that true fulfillment lies not in personal achievements but in working for the greater good.

PM Modi narrated an anecdote from Swami Vivekananda’s life to illustrate this point. When Swami Vivekananda approached his guru, Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, seeking help for his ailing mother, the saint advised him to pray to Goddess Kali. However, when Vivekananda stood before the deity, he found himself unable to ask for anything, realizing that divinity had already provided everything to the world. This experience reinforced his belief that serving humanity is the highest form of devotion.

PM Modi reflected on this lesson, emphasizing that his approach to governance is also rooted in the idea of service. Just as Vivekananda devoted his life to uplifting the poor and empowering the youth, Modi believes that true leadership lies in dedicating oneself to the people’s welfare.

PM Modi’s Spiritual Bond with Swami Atmasthananda

Further reflecting on his spiritual journey, PM Modi spoke about his close relationship with Swami Atmasthananda, a revered saint of the Ramakrishna Mission. During his time at the Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Ashram, Modi was deeply influenced by the teachings of saints and monks.

Swami Atmasthananda played a pivotal role in shaping his path. Recognizing Modi’s dedication to service, he advised him that his true calling was to work for the welfare of society. This guidance reaffirmed Modi’s commitment to serving the nation, shaping his journey from a young volunteer to the leader of the country.

PM Modi has often acknowledged the role of spirituality in his leadership. His connection with saints and thinkers has guided his principles, emphasizing discipline, devotion, and a duty-bound approach to governance.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Podcast With Lex Fridman: ‘Criticism Is The Soul of Democracy’

Filed under

Lex Fridman Podcast mahatma gandhi PM Modi

newsx

Lex Fridman Fasts For 45 Hours Before Meeting PM Modi—But Why?
newsx

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why...
PM Modi is a better negot

PM Modi Reveals Secret Behind His ‘Good Friendship’ With Donald Trump
newsx

PM Modi Gives A Strong Message To Pakistan On Lex Fridman Podcast, Calls It ‘Epicenter...
newsx

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Receives First ‘Sant Tukaram Maharaj Award’ In Pune
newsx

PM Modi On Lex Fridman Podcast: Mahatma Gandhi’s Jan Andolan Inspires All His Initiatives
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Lex Fridman Fasts For 45 Hours Before Meeting PM Modi—But Why?

Lex Fridman Fasts For 45 Hours Before Meeting PM Modi—But Why?

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why Is He Doing It?

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why...

PM Modi Reveals Secret Behind His ‘Good Friendship’ With Donald Trump

PM Modi Reveals Secret Behind His ‘Good Friendship’ With Donald Trump

PM Modi Gives A Strong Message To Pakistan On Lex Fridman Podcast, Calls It ‘Epicenter Of Terrorism’

PM Modi Gives A Strong Message To Pakistan On Lex Fridman Podcast, Calls It ‘Epicenter...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Receives First ‘Sant Tukaram Maharaj Award’ In Pune

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Receives First ‘Sant Tukaram Maharaj Award’ In Pune

Entertainment

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why Is He Doing It?

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why

Court – State vs A Nobody Sees Strong Box Office Growth, Nears ₹16 Crore Worldwide In 2 Days

Court – State vs A Nobody Sees Strong Box Office Growth, Nears ₹16 Crore Worldwide

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s Why

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Amitabh Bachchan To Join Prabhas And Deepika Padukone Soon To Start Shooting

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Amitabh Bachchan To Join Prabhas And Deepika Padukone Soon To Start

Saira Rahman Wishes AR Rahman A Speedy Recovery, Addresses Divorce Speculations

Saira Rahman Wishes AR Rahman A Speedy Recovery, Addresses Divorce Speculations

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips