Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
PM Modi On Operation Sindoor: 'A Message to Those Who Shelter Terrorists'

PM Modi hails Operation Sindoor as a symbol of Indian resolve, says terror camps were destroyed in 22 minutes, and highlights India's transformation in Dahod.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public gathering in Dahod, Gujarat, on Monday, described Operation Sindoor not merely as a military retaliation but as a reflection of India’s unwavering values and national resolve. Speaking on the 11th anniversary of taking office in 2014, Modi highlighted India’s swift and decisive response to terrorism and reaffirmed the nation’s self-reliance in defence and development.

“Terror Camps Reduced to Rubble in 22 Minutes”

Referring to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed Indian lives, Modi stated that India’s retaliation sent shockwaves across the border.

“We pinpointed and confirmed the locations of nine major terrorist camps… and reduced them to rubble in just 22 minutes,” Modi said, referencing the May 7 retaliatory strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes, part of Operation Sindoor, ended after four days of hostilities, with both New Delhi and Islamabad reportedly agreeing to a ceasefire on May 10.

Modi: “They Never Imagined My Resolve”

In a powerful message, Modi declared, “Those who harbour terrorists could never have imagined in their wildest dreams how tough it would be to face my resolve.”

He also acknowledged giving the Indian armed forces complete operational freedom, praising their swift execution and professionalism.

Emotional Tribute to Armed Forces and Local Hero

During his visit, the Prime Minister also held a roadshow in Vadodara where thousands gathered, especially women, waving tricolours and celebrating Operation Sindoor. The family of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, one of the two women officers involved in the operation briefings, joined the celebrations.

“The terrorists challenged 1.4 billion Indians. I did exactly what the people of this nation expected of the Prime Minister they elected,” Modi asserted.

From a BJP Worker to PM: Modi Recalls Dahod Memories

Modi recalled his early days in Gujarat, cycling through tribal areas like Dahod as a BJP worker. He recounted the slow trains of Dabhoi and the lack of schools in tribal belts.

“Today, there are medical colleges, tribal universities, and ITIs across this region. This reflects the aspirations of our tribal youth and our commitment to meeting them,” he added.

Inauguration of India’s First 9000 HP Electric Freight Engine

Modi also inaugurated India’s first indigenously built 9000 HP electric locomotive at the Dahod Rolling Stock Workshop, a ₹21,405 crore initiative developed in collaboration with Siemens AG.

This state-of-the-art facility is expected to manufacture 1,200 high-power electric locomotives over 11 years and generate 10,000 jobs, positioning Dahod as a hub for cutting-edge railway technology under the Make in India mission.

₹2,287 Crore Railway Upgrades Unveiled

The PM also launched significant railway projects including:

  • Doubling of Anand-Godhra, Mehsana-Palanpur, and Rajkot-Hadmatiya lines

  • Electrification of the Sabarmati-Botad section

  • Gauge conversion of the Kalol-Kadi-Katosan route

These upgrades aim to enhance freight capacity, reduce congestion, and support Indian Railways’ goal of 100% electrification.

Clean Water and Smart City Missions for Dahod

Four drinking water schemes were inaugurated to ensure 100 litres of clean water per person daily across 193 villages and one town in Mahisagar and Dahod.

Modi also unveiled ₹233 crore worth of projects under the Dahod Smart City Mission and laid the foundation for ₹706 crore in road infrastructure.

Commitment to Tribal Welfare

Modi underlined his role in supporting the bifurcation of Panchmahal district to form Mahisagar for focused tribal development. He highlighted the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, launched in 2024 to uplift tribal villages, named in honour of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Filed under

Dahod railway factory Modi Gujarat speech Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Terror Attack

