Thursday, February 20, 2025
PM Modi, Pawan Kalyan Attend Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony, NDA Unity Show With Full Strength At Ramlila Maidan

The ceremony reached its climax when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took centre stage alongside the newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

PM Modi, Pawan Kalyan Attend Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony, NDA Unity Show With Full Strength At Ramlila Maidan


Rekha Gupta, the BJP MLA from Shalimar Bagh, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi at a grand ceremony held at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. The event witnessed a large gathering of party leaders, supporters, and dignitaries.

Alongside Rekha Gupta, Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa also took oaths as ministers during the ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. Both leaders were greeted with cheers from the audience as they assumed their new roles in the Delhi cabinet.

Amit Shah and Other Political Leaders Attend the Ceremony

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present at the swearing-in ceremony, adding to the significance of the event. Several other prominent political figures were also in attendance, reflecting the importance of the occasion in Delhi’s political landscape.

Interestingly, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was spotted at the ceremony, showcasing a rare moment of political presence across party lines. Her attendance was noted by many and added a unique dimension to the event.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Joins the Celebrations

The event saw the participation of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who joined fellow ministers at Ramlila Maidan to witness Rekha Gupta’s oath-taking ceremony. His presence underscored the national importance of the event.

The ceremony was marked by the presence of several chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from various states, including:

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar]

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Rajasthan CM Bhajalal Sharma

UP Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Bihar Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha

Their attendance highlighted the political significance of the new Delhi government.

PM Modi Shares the Stage with New Delhi CM

The ceremony reached its climax when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took centre stage alongside the newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Their appearance together was met with enthusiastic applause from the audience, symbolizing the beginning of a new political chapter in Delhi’s governance.

ALSO READ: Who Are the Six Delhi Cabinet Ministers Also Taking An Oath With New Delhi CM Rekha Gupta? 

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pawan kalyan PM Modi

