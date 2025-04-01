Home
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
  PM Modi Pays Tribute To Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu On His Jayanti

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu On His Jayanti

On the special occasion of the Jayanti of His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tributes, highlighting his legacy of compassion and service.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu On His Jayanti


On the special occasion of the Jayanti of His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tributes, highlighting his legacy of compassion and service. The revered spiritual leader is remembered for his lifelong dedication to humanitarian efforts, education, and social welfare.

Taking to social media, PM Modi expressed his deep admiration for Swamigalu’s contributions, emphasizing how his selfless actions have transformed society. He described the seer as a beacon of kindness and tireless service whose remarkable efforts continue to inspire generations.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote:

“Heartfelt tributes to His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on the special occasion of his Jayanti. He is remembered as a beacon of compassion and tireless service. He showed how selfless action can transform society. His extraordinary efforts across various fields continue to inspire generations.”

In a Kannada-language post, PM Modi reiterated his respects, acknowledging Swamigalu’s extraordinary impact in different spheres and how his unwavering dedication has left an indelible mark on society.

Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu, the revered Lingayat seer and head of the Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka, was known for his extensive philanthropic work, particularly in the field of education. Under his guidance, the Mutt provided free food, education, and shelter to thousands of underprivileged children. His efforts earned him the title of ‘Walking God’ among his followers.

His legacy continues to inspire countless individuals, and his teachings remain relevant in fostering a spirit of selflessness and service to humanity. The Prime Minister’s tribute reflects the deep respect the nation holds for this towering spiritual figure.

Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu

