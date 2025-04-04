PM Modi Pays Tribute To Legendary Actor Manoj Kumar, ‘His Films Ignited National Pride’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the demise of veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, remembering him as an icon whose cinematic legacy will continue to inspire generations.

Taking to social media, the Prime Minister lauded Kumar’s contribution to Indian cinema, particularly highlighting his deep-rooted patriotic themes that struck a powerful chord with the Indian public.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films,” PM Modi said.

Manoj Kumar, fondly referred to as “Bharat Kumar”, passed away at the age of 87. Known for his roles in landmark films such as Shaheed, Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, he was a towering figure in Hindi cinema, particularly through the 1960s and 70s.

“Manoj Ji’s works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister added.

Kumar was awarded the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2016 for his immense contribution to Indian cinema. His signature pose—hand across the face, reflecting deep contemplation—became symbolic of his on-screen persona and the thoughtful roles he chose.

As tributes continue to pour in from across the film industry and political spectrum, PM Modi’s message reflects the national significance of Manoj Kumar’s legacy—not just as an actor, but as a storyteller who captured the soul of a young, independent India.