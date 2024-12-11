PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahakavi Bharati, Launches Comprehensive Collection Of His Works

PM Modi paid tribute to Bharati, describing him as “a profound thinker dedicated to serving Maa Bharati.” He lauded the poet’s timeless vision and his advocacy for women’s empowerment, youth development, and scientific progress, even during an era fraught with societal challenges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a comprehensive collection of works by Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati to mark his 143rd birth anniversary. The compendium, titled Kaala Varisayil Bharathi Padaippugal, compiles the complete works of the iconic poet in chronological order, curated by Seeni Viswanathan.

Addressing the event in Delhi, PM Modi paid tribute to Bharati, describing him as “a profound thinker dedicated to serving Maa Bharati.” He lauded the poet’s timeless vision and his advocacy for women’s empowerment, youth development, and scientific progress, even during an era fraught with societal challenges.

Subramania Bharati was a visionary who foresaw the future. At a time when society grappled with numerous problems, he championed the empowerment of youth and women and had immense faith in science and innovation,” PM Modi said. Highlighting Bharati’s futuristic thinking, he recalled the poet’s imaginative aspiration for a device to view events in Kashi from Kanchi, a concept that resonates with modern advancements in technology today.

PM Modi also emphasized the deep cultural significance of words in Indian tradition, reflecting on how Bharati’s poetry encapsulates spiritual depth, contemplation, and lived experiences.

The event was attended by Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and L Murugan, along with several other dignitaries. In a post on X, PM Modi expressed his honor in releasing the compendium, saying, “Honoured to release a compendium of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati’s works. His vision for a prosperous India and the empowerment of every individual continues to inspire generations.”

Subramania Bharati, often referred to as ‘Mahakavi Bharathiyar,’ is celebrated as the father of modern Tamil literary style. A prolific writer and nationalist, his works continue to resonate with themes of social justice and self-determination. Among his notable creations are Kannan Pattu, Panchali Sapatham, Kuyil Pattu, Pudiya Russia, and Gnanaratham.

