PM Modi Pays Tribute To Pope Francis, Remembers His Diligent Service To The Poor And Downtrodden

In a post shared on X, Modi described the late Pope as a beacon of compassion, humility, and spiritual courage, qualities that touched millions of lives worldwide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, describing the late pontiff as a towering figure of compassion and spiritual leadership. In a heartfelt message posted on X, the Prime Minister said the Pope’s “affection for the people of India will always be cherished.”

Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the… pic.twitter.com/QKod5yTXrB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2025

A Beacon of Compassion and Humility

“Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope,” PM Modi said.

He added, “I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace.”

PM Modi had most recently met Pope Francis on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy. Sharing a warm embrace, the two leaders discussed shared concerns and a vision for a better world.

“Met Pope Francis on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. I admire his commitment to serve people and make our planet better. Also invited him to visit India,” the Prime Minister had said on X.

Their first meeting took place in 2021 at the Vatican, where they engaged in a wide-ranging conversation, including on the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nation Mourns as Leaders Express Grief

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian also condoled the death of the Pope, calling it a profound loss for the global community.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. A profound loss for the global community. His life of service, compassion, and faith touched millions. Heartfelt condolences to all grieving this immense loss,” Kurian said.

Kurian had earlier spoken of a possible visit by the Pope to India after 2025, during the Catholic Church’s Jubilee Year. He had also traveled to the Vatican for the elevation of Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad, a Kerala native, to Cardinal.

Final Rites and the Road Ahead for the Church

The Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis passed away at his residence early Monday morning. The official announcement was made by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church.

As per tradition, the Pope’s body will be transferred to the chapel for the formal ascertainment of death, then placed in a coffin. Archbishop Diego Ravelli confirmed that the Pope had requested simplified funeral rites.

The Papal Interregnum, the period between two popes, has now begun. A nine-day mourning period, known as the Novendiales, will follow. Cardinals under the age of 80 will then gather to elect a new pope.

Pope Francis’s body will lie in state at St. Peter’s Basilica, where daily masses will be held. His funeral is expected to take place between the fourth and sixth day after his death. Large crowds are anticipated, as seen during the funeral of Pope John Paul II in 2005.

