PM Modi Podcast With Lex Fridman: ‘Criticism Is The Soul of Democracy’

PM Narendra Modi engaged in a deep and insightful three-hour conversation with US podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman, covering topics such as India-China relations, democracy, fasting, and his personal journey. Fridman described the discussion as one of the most significant experiences of his life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-anticipated podcast with renowned US podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman has finally been released. The three-hour conversation delved into various aspects of Modi’s life, including his childhood, time in the Himalayas, and journey in public service.

Lex Fridman, known for his long-form, thought-provoking discussions, described the exchange as “epic” and one of the most impactful conversations he has ever had. Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), he called the discussion “fascinating.” Fridman also revealed that he had prepared for the interview by fasting for 48 to 72 hours, inspired by Modi’s multi-day fasting practice. “I had an epic 3-hour podcast conversation with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. It was one of the most powerful conversations of my life,” Fridman posted.

Here's my conversation with @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India. It was one of the most moving & powerful conversations and experiences of my life. This episode is fully dubbed into multiple languages including English and Hindi. It's also available in the original (mix of… pic.twitter.com/85yUykwae4 — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) March 16, 2025

Key Highlights from the Conversation

India-China Relations

Addressing the complex relationship between India and China, PM Modi emphasized that the ties between the two nations have deep historical roots. “India and China’s relationship isn’t anything new. It should remain just as strong in the future,” he stated, underlining the importance of stability in bilateral relations.

The Gujarat Riots Discussion

Fridman did not shy away from asking difficult questions, including the 2002 Gujarat riots, widely regarded as one of the most challenging periods in India’s history. The question brought back discussions on Modi’s leadership during that time.

Fasting as an Act of Devotion

Modi, known for his spiritual discipline, spoke about his fasting routine, describing it as an “act of devotion.” He explained how he prepares his body for fasting and its significance in his personal and political life.

Criticism and Democracy

“Criticism is the soul of democracy,” Modi asserted, reinforcing the idea that open dialogue and differing viewpoints strengthen democratic values.

Who is Lex Fridman?

Lex Fridman is a research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), specializing in human-centered AI. Apart from being a podcaster, he has worked with tech giants like Google. With over 400 podcasts and nearly five million subscribers on YouTube, Fridman has interviewed influential figures, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Donald Trump.

Where to Watch the Podcast

The full conversation is available on both Lex Fridman’s and Narendra Modi’s official YouTube channels, premiering at 5:30 PM IST.

Modi’s Second Podcast Appearance

This marks Modi’s second appearance on a podcast, following his conversation with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. His engagement with global media platforms reflects a shift towards direct communication with international audiences.

Public Reactions and Impact

The podcast has garnered significant attention online, with netizens engaging in discussions on topics like India’s air quality, Modi’s leadership, and Fridman’s interview style.

With an in-depth and thoughtful discussion, PM Modi’s conversation with Lex Fridman stands as a remarkable moment in podcast history, bridging political discourse and intellectual curiosity on a global stage.

