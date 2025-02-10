PM Modi Praises Kerala Girl For Fluent Hindi At Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

The session, held at Delhi’s picturesque Sunder Nursery, featured Modi engaging with students on exam stress and preparation strategies, marking a shift from the usual town hall format.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pleasantly surprised during the 2025 edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha when a student from Kerala, Akansha, greeted him in fluent Hindi. The interaction took place at Delhi’s picturesque Sunder Nursery, where the Prime Minister engaged with 36 students, answering their queries on handling exam stress and effective preparation strategies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Intrigued by Akansha’s command over Hindi, a language primarily spoken in northern India, the Prime Minister asked how she had managed to learn it so well. In response, Akansha simply said, “I like Hindi a lot.” She further revealed that she was passionate about poetry and often expressed herself through Hindi verses.

Here is the video:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

To showcase her skills, Akansha recited a self-composed poem:

“Itna shor hai in bazaaron mein, itna shor hain in gailyon mein, kyun tu apni kalam lekar baitha hai fir ek ghazal likhne…”

The poem, reflecting the internal conflict of a writer as they put pen to paper, impressed the audience and the Prime Minister alike.

The interaction gained significance as language politics remains a sensitive subject in southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu, where leaders have often accused the central government of attempting to impose Hindi. The government, however, has denied these claims, maintaining that it encourages multilingualism and cultural exchange.

The eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha saw a departure from the usual town hall format, with students enjoying an outdoor session with the Prime Minister. Modi addressed various student concerns, offering practical tips on tackling exam stress and improving study habits. The initiative continues to serve as a platform for young minds to engage directly with the country’s leadership on educational and personal growth challenges.

ALSO READ: Pariksha Pe Charcha: Stress Management Became A key Message During PM Modi’s Eight PPC Session