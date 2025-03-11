PM Modi Presents Gangajal And Makhana To Mauritius President During Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mauritius on Tuesday for a two-day state visit, marking his first visit to the country in nearly a decade. During his trip, PM Modi met with the President of Mauritius, Dharam Gokhool, and presented him with a gift of Gangajal from the Maha Kumbh Mela.

During his trip, PM Modi met with the President of Mauritius, Dharam Gokhool, and presented him with a gift of Gangajal from the Maha Kumbh Mela, held earlier this year in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. The holy water from the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers symbolises India’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

In addition to the Gangajal, PM Modi also gifted Makhana, a superfood from Bihar, underscoring India’s rich agricultural heritage. The gesture was aimed at strengthening the ties between India and Mauritius by sharing a piece of India’s natural resources with the Mauritian President.

A Personal Touch for the First Lady of Mauritius

Prime Minister Modi further extended a personal touch by gifting the First Lady of Mauritius a Banarasi saree, a symbol of India’s rich textile heritage.

The saree, wrapped in an intricately designed Sadeli box from Gujarat, was a striking combination of royal blue and silver motifs, showcasing fine silk and intricate zari work. The Sadeli box, known for its exquisite inlay craftsmanship, added an extra layer of cultural significance to the gift.

Environmental Gesture and Bilateral Talks

Before meeting with President Gokhool, Prime Minister Modi participated in an environmental gesture alongside Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam. The two leaders planted a sapling at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden, further solidifying the growing diplomatic relationship between the two nations.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was warmly received at the airport by his counterpart, Ramgoolam, and other leaders, marking the strong and enduring relationship between India and Mauritius. In a show of goodwill, PM Modi later paid homage to Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, a respected figure in Mauritius, before attending a state lunch.

This visit highlights the shared cultural and diplomatic ties between India and Mauritius, reinforcing the two countries’ close and collaborative relationship.

