Sunday, January 26, 2025
PM Modi Promotes Cleanliness On Republic Day By Picking Up Waste At Kartavya Path | Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a powerful example on India’s 76th Republic Day on Sunday by picking up waste on the Kartavya Path, promoting the concept of plogging and the goal of ‘Swacch Bharat’ (Clean India).

This gesture, witnessed by thousands, highlighted the importance of cleanliness and community involvement in maintaining public spaces.

PM Modi noticed waste on Kartavya Path and picked it up while receiving Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. PM Modi has emphasised from time to time to be involved in cleanliness acts to ensure a ‘Swacch Bharat’

This act was particularly significant, given PM Modi’s previous emphasis on plogging and community-led initiatives to achieve a cleaner India. In November of last year, he hailed a plogging group in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ who has been working to clean Ganga ghats in Kanpur.

In December of last year, the Ministry of Defence organised a massive plogging programme at more than 400 locations throughout the country as part of the activities of Swachhta Pakhwada.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path, followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto joined the celebration as the chief guest of this year.

This year, Republic Day highlights the 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution and emphasizes “Jan Bhagidari” (people’s participation).

PM Modi Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, situated at India Gate, and paid tribute to the brave hearts who laid down their lives for the country, following which President Murmu unfurled the national flag, assisted by Indian Navy officers Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lieutenant Yogita Saini.

Around 10,000 Special Guests were invited to witness the parade, in line with the government’s objective to increase ‘Jan Bhagidari’ in events of national importance. These Special Guests from different walks of life were the architects of ‘Swarnim Bharat’. They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the schemes of the government.

Tableaux from 16 state government and Union Territories and 10 ministries and departments of the Central Government highlighting ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’, participated in the parade this year.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2025: Uttar Pradesh’s Republic Day Tableau Celebrated Mahakumbh, Watch

Filed under

Jan Bhagidari PM Modi Republic Day 2025 Swacch Bharat

