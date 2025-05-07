PM Modi Re-Schedules His 3-Day Trip To Europe Amid Escalating Cross Border Tensions With Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has postponed his upcoming visit to Europe as tensions between India and Pakistan rise sharply following a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has postponed his upcoming visit to Europe as tensions between India and Pakistan rise sharply following a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region. The decision reflects the government’s focus on national security after 26 civilians were killed in a brutal, religiously motivated attack by Pakistan-linked terrorists.

India responded with swift and precise military action on May 8, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under what was later named ‘Operation Sindoor.’

European Tour Postponed Amid Security Concerns

Prime Minister Modi was originally scheduled to visit three European countries—Croatia, Norway, and the Netherlands—starting May 13. He was also expected to attend the India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on May 15 and 16.

However, with the situation on the border still developing, the Prime Minister has asked for the trip to be rescheduled. All three countries have been informed about the change in plans and briefed on the tense situation with Pakistan.

According to officials, “PM Modi, who is closely-monitoring the situation, has reportedly asked for his visit to Croatia, Norway, and the Netherlands, which was due next week, to be rescheduled.”

Modi Returned from Saudi Arabia After Attack

This is not the first time Prime Minister Modi has altered his schedule due to a national emergency. On the day of the Pahalgam attack last month, he was in Saudi Arabia but cut his visit short and returned to Delhi immediately.

He then chaired a high-level emergency meeting to assess the attack and its cross-border links. After reviewing intelligence reports that connected the terror strike to Pakistani handlers, the Cabinet, under PM Modi’s leadership, decided to take strong diplomatic and military action.

Victory Day Visit to Russia Also Cancelled

Another important international trip that has been called off was Modi’s planned visit to Moscow on May 9. He was expected to attend Russia’s Victory Day celebrations. However, the Prime Minister decided to skip the event to focus on the security developments back home.

The change in his travel plans underlines how seriously the government is treating the ongoing threat and the need for immediate action.

India’s Military Response: Operation Sindoor

In the early hours of May 8, India launched a coordinated military strike against terror camps inside Pakistan and PoK. The operation, which used precision-guided missiles, was completed in just 25 minutes and successfully targeted nine high-value terror locations.

“Operation Sindoor,” as it was named, began at 1:05 a.m. and was carefully designed to avoid escalating into a full-blown conflict.

In a statement released soon after, the Indian government said:

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution.”

Holding Terrorists Accountable

The Indian government has been clear that these actions are aimed solely at dismantling terrorist infrastructure and holding those responsible for the Pahalgam attack accountable.

“This government has kept its promise – those responsible will be held accountable,” the statement added.

New Delhi emphasized that while it remains committed to peace, it will not tolerate terrorism or threats to the lives of its citizens.

International Community Informed

In the days following the strikes, the Indian government has been briefing world leaders and diplomatic missions on the nature and necessity of Operation Sindoor. Officials have stressed that the strikes were not an act of aggression, but a response to a grave provocation.

India hopes to gather global support to isolate Pakistan diplomatically, especially at international forums, for harboring and supporting terror groups operating across the border.