PM Modi Reaches Saudi Arabia For Two-Day Visit; Indian Diaspora In Jeddah Gears Up For Grand Welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Saudi Arabia on April 21 for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. This marks Modi’s third visit to the Kingdom, following earlier visits in 2016 and 2019. Members of the Indian diaspora in Jeddah have expressed great excitement over the visit, calling it a “big day.” Preparations are underway for a traditional and vibrant welcome, reflecting the community’s enthusiasm and pride in receiving the Prime Minister.

Indian Community Plans Cultural Welcome in Jeddah

The Indian community in Jeddah is preparing a special cultural reception for the Prime Minister, including performances of traditional Indian dance forms. A troupe of dancers was seen rehearsing Kathak, showcasing Indian heritage in anticipation of Modi’s arrival.

Pushpa Suresh, a member of the Good Hope Arts Academy, spoke to ANI about the preparations. “It is a big day for us as our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji, is coming here,” she said. “Jeddah is called a sacred city as it is close to Mecca. We will welcome the PM with a glimpse of a traditional dance.”

She added, “Good Hope Arts Academy is the first government-registered arts academy in Saudi Arabia. We got full support from the Indian embassy here. Many Indian children and those from other countries want to learn Indian dance forms. I have been teaching dance in Jeddah for the last 35 years.”

Another performer, Samriti, also shared her enthusiasm. “We are really excited,” she said, looking forward to being part of the cultural welcome.

PM Modi to Visit Factory, Meet Indian Workers

During his stay, Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit a factory where Indian workers are employed. He will interact with them, highlighting the government’s focus on the welfare of Indian citizens abroad.

Key Issues on Bilateral Agenda

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, during a special press briefing on Saturday, said the visit would serve as an important platform for discussing key regional and global issues. These include the situation in West Asia, the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, and threats to maritime security due to Houthi attacks.

Misri also stated that India and Saudi Arabia are expected to deepen defence cooperation and expand economic engagement during the visit.

