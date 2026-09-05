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Home > India News > PM Modi Recalls NaMo Shakti Rath Breast Awareness Campaign, Says More Women Now Coming Forward For Screening

PM Modi Recalls NaMo Shakti Rath Breast Awareness Campaign, Says More Women Now Coming Forward For Screening

PM Modi highlights breast cancer awareness, early screening and women’s healthcare while recalling his Kashi campaign during an interaction with National Teachers’ Award winners.

PM Modi Recalls Kashi Campaign To Boost Breast Cancer Screening (Image: ANI)
PM Modi Recalls Kashi Campaign To Boost Breast Cancer Screening (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-05 14:04 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the importance of breast cancer awareness and early screening during his interaction with the winners of the National Teachers’ Awards 2026 in New Delhi, recalling an awareness campaign he had started in Kashi when he was its Member of Parliament. PM Modi said he was encouraged to see more women now coming forward for check-ups, something he said was not common earlier. The interaction took place at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, on the eve of Teachers’ Day.

PM Modi recalls Kashi breast cancer awareness drive

A teacher who has worked on breast cancer research spoke about the difficulty of getting women to openly discuss the issue. She said awareness efforts need to focus on primary screening and helping women recognise when they may need medical advice.

PM Modi said, “I am very happy that these days, women nowadays go themselves for check-up. Earlier, there was no such situation.” He then recalled his work in Kashi, saying, “…I am the MP of Kashi and I had started a breast cancer awareness campaign there, and it makes me happy to see that now women are coming forward to get themselves screened. This was not the case earlier. Another good experience was setting the world record for the highest number of screenings in a single day…”

PM Modi links teaching with identifying talent

The conversation also turned to how teachers understand their students beyond academic performance. One teacher explained a new testing method in which students visit their homes and interview their parents. She said all the students at her school aspire to become reporters.

Another teacher described combining Chemistry lessons with environmental education while also building students’ confidence in public speaking, helping them aim for state, national and international levels.

PM Modi asks how teachers spot hidden abilities

PM Modi asked whether teachers also identify talents among children who may not perform well academically. A teacher said considerable effort is made to understand each child’s strengths and difficulties.

“We try a lot. In fact, that is what we try. Because I believe that all the children in our school, they all have different qualities, different talents, different challenges. And as a teacher, I identify all those talents. And I have done it,” she said.

NaMo Shakti Rath puts Kartikeya Sharma’s focus on accessible care into action

NaMo Shakti Rath, an initiative from Haryana MP Kartikeya Sharma, seeks to reach out to more women through raising awareness about breast cancer and preventive healthcare. This is based on the belief of the MP that no woman should be deprived of healthcare facilities due to reasons like distance, money, ignorance, and apprehension, with emphasis on early detection and treatment.

It goes well with the vision of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who wants healthcare to be accessible, tech-driven and people-centric. This objective to take healthcare facilities closer to women is important for making women come forward for health checkups and seek medical advice.

Also Read: Manmohan Singh Memorial Gets Approval; What Conditions Has DUAC Set?   

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PM Modi Recalls NaMo Shakti Rath Breast Awareness Campaign, Says More Women Now Coming Forward For Screening
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PM Modi Recalls NaMo Shakti Rath Breast Awareness Campaign, Says More Women Now Coming Forward For Screening
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