PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour In Marseille, Welcomed By French President Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival in Marseille, southern France.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival in Marseille, southern France. French President Emmanuel Macron personally welcomed PM Modi, reflecting the close ties between the two nations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

VIDEO | PM Modi (@narendramodi) received Guard of Honour after he received by French President Emmanuel Macron upon his arrival in Marseille in southern France. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/I4yorVO6qa Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 11, 2025

The visit marks a significant step in strengthening India-France relations, with discussions expected to focus on trade, defense cooperation, and climate initiatives. PM Modi’s visit is part of his broader European tour aimed at boosting strategic partnerships.

Also Read: Perfect Time To Invest In India’: PM Modi At 14th India-France CEO Forum