PM Modi Receives Prestigious Mithra Vibhushana Medal From Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the prestigious Mithra Vibhushana medal by the Government of Sri Lanka, in honour of his exceptional efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and promote the shared cultural and spiritual heritage of the two nations.

#WATCH | Colombo | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Mithra Vibhushana award from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Mithra Vibhushana medal – A symbol of timeless friendship

This marks the 22nd international award conferred by a foreign nation to PM Modi.

The medal, specially instituted to recognise extraordinary global friendships, reflects the depth and warmth of India-Sri Lanka relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "…Today, to be honoured with the Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushan award by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake—it's not an honour to me but to 140 crore Indians. It shows the historical relation and deep friendship between the…"

The Dharma Chakra represents the shared Buddhist heritage that has shaped the cultural traditions of both nations.

The Pun Kalasa, a ceremonial pot adorned with sheaves of rice, signifies prosperity and renewal.

The Navarathna, or nine precious gems, symbolises the enduring friendship between India and Sri Lanka, depicted within a globe encircled by pure lotus petals.

The Sun and Moon further represent the timeless nature of this relationship, stretching from ancient history into the infinite future.

The honour stands as a glowing tribute to PM Modi’s visionary leadership and his steadfast commitment to regional cooperation, cultural revival, and spiritual diplomacy.

It reaffirms India’s pivotal role in fostering peace, harmony, and shared progress across the region.

A historic welcome at Independence Square

Today’s ceremonial welcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Colombo’s Independence Square was special.

Sri Lanka accorded this honour to a visiting dignitary for the first time, making the gesture both historic and symbolic of the deepening ties between the two neighbours.

“A special welcome at Sri Lanka’s majestic Independence Square. PM Narendra Modi was welcomed by President Anura Disanayake with a ceremonial reception at the Independence Square in Colombo. Bilateral discussions to foster a partnership for a shared future & mutual prosperity of our people lie ahead,” the MEA posted on X.

"A special welcome at Sri Lanka's majestic Independence Square. PM Narendra Modi was welcomed by President Anura Disanayake with a ceremonial reception at the Independence Square in Colombo. Bilateral discussions to foster a partnership for a shared future & mutual prosperity of our people lie ahead," the MEA posted on X.

PM Modi, currently on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka, was received at the grand ceremonial venue by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The welcome marked the beginning of a visit focused on fostering regional collaboration and fast-tracking joint development projects.

