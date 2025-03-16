PM Modi Reveals Untold Stories On 2002 Riots, RSS & BJP’s Success In Lex Fridman Podcast

PM Modi discusses the 2002 riots, RSS, BJP’s success, and his leadership philosophy in a deep conversation on the Lex Fridman Podcast, sharing insights into his journey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an extensive three-hour conversation on renowned U.S. podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman’s show, opened up about various pivotal moments of his life, including his connection with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), his government’s people-centric governance approach, and how he evaluates himself as a leader.

PM Modi on 2002 Godhra Riots

Addressing the 2002 Godhra riots, PM Modi stated that a “fake narrative” was spread against him. He pointed out that before 2002, Gujarat had experienced over 250 riots, making communal violence frequent in the state. However, he emphasized that no such riot has occurred in Gujarat since 2002.

Reflecting on the allegations against him, Modi said, “People tried to malign my image after the riots, but ultimately, justice prevailed, and the courts cleared my name.” He highlighted that terrorist activities and global violence were at a peak during that period but asserted that his government never engaged in vote-bank politics and instead followed the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.”

PM Modi on His Relationship with RSS

Modi described his association with the RSS as his “Saubhagya” (privilege) and said that the values of selfless service he learned from the organization shaped his leadership.

He praised the RSS for its contribution to education and healthcare services across India. He contrasted leftist labor unions with RSS-affiliated ones, stating, “Leftist unions say ‘Workers of the world, unite,’ but the RSS labor union says ‘Workers, unite the world.’”

Modi on BJP’s Success & His Political Career

PM Modi attributed the BJP’s dominance to its non-election-centric governance model, stating that his government operates on a “saturation policy”, ensuring that benefits reach all citizens without bias.

He credited BJP workers for their selfless dedication, calling them the backbone of the world’s largest political party. “The BJP stands for service, not power. Our workers tirelessly dedicate themselves to the nation’s development,” he said.

Modi’s Commitment to Public Service

The PM described his leadership as a “devotional act,” comparing his service to that of a priest worshipping with unwavering dedication. He expressed that public trust has been his greatest strength and that he remains fully committed to the welfare of the people.

Modi’s Three-Point Self-Evaluation

PM Modi outlined three core principles that define his self-evaluation:

Never shy away from hard work. Never act with bad intentions. Never work for personal gain.

He stated that his true satisfaction comes from what he gives to society, rather than personal achievements.

The podcast offered a rare glimpse into Modi’s leadership philosophy, shedding light on his vision, challenges, and unwavering commitment to the nation.

