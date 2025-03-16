Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • PM Modi Reveals Untold Stories On 2002 Riots, RSS & BJP’s Success In Lex Fridman Podcast

PM Modi Reveals Untold Stories On 2002 Riots, RSS & BJP’s Success In Lex Fridman Podcast

PM Modi discusses the 2002 riots, RSS, BJP’s success, and his leadership philosophy in a deep conversation on the Lex Fridman Podcast, sharing insights into his journey.

PM Modi Reveals Untold Stories On 2002 Riots, RSS & BJP’s Success In Lex Fridman Podcast

Narendra Modi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an extensive three-hour conversation on renowned U.S. podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman’s show, opened up about various pivotal moments of his life, including his connection with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), his government’s people-centric governance approach, and how he evaluates himself as a leader.

PM Modi on 2002 Godhra Riots

Addressing the 2002 Godhra riots, PM Modi stated that a “fake narrative” was spread against him. He pointed out that before 2002, Gujarat had experienced over 250 riots, making communal violence frequent in the state. However, he emphasized that no such riot has occurred in Gujarat since 2002.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Reflecting on the allegations against him, Modi said, “People tried to malign my image after the riots, but ultimately, justice prevailed, and the courts cleared my name.” He highlighted that terrorist activities and global violence were at a peak during that period but asserted that his government never engaged in vote-bank politics and instead followed the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.”

A Look Back at PM Modi’s Political Journey Through Rare, Unseen Pictures (Credits: Google Pics)

PM Modi on His Relationship with RSS

Modi described his association with the RSS as his “Saubhagya” (privilege) and said that the values of selfless service he learned from the organization shaped his leadership.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Modiji images

He praised the RSS for its contribution to education and healthcare services across India. He contrasted leftist labor unions with RSS-affiliated ones, stating, “Leftist unions say ‘Workers of the world, unite,’ but the RSS labor union says ‘Workers, unite the world.’”

Modi on BJP’s Success & His Political Career

PM Modi attributed the BJP’s dominance to its non-election-centric governance model, stating that his government operates on a “saturation policy”, ensuring that benefits reach all citizens without bias.

He credited BJP workers for their selfless dedication, calling them the backbone of the world’s largest political party. “The BJP stands for service, not power. Our workers tirelessly dedicate themselves to the nation’s development,” he said.

Modi’s Commitment to Public Service

The PM described his leadership as a “devotional act,” comparing his service to that of a priest worshipping with unwavering dedication. He expressed that public trust has been his greatest strength and that he remains fully committed to the welfare of the people.

Modi’s Three-Point Self-Evaluation

PM Modi outlined three core principles that define his self-evaluation:

  1. Never shy away from hard work.
  2. Never act with bad intentions.
  3. Never work for personal gain.

He stated that his true satisfaction comes from what he gives to society, rather than personal achievements.

The podcast offered a rare glimpse into Modi’s leadership philosophy, shedding light on his vision, challenges, and unwavering commitment to the nation.

ALSO READ: PM Modi’s Podcast With Lex Fridman: Insights On His Journey, Leadership & Vision

Filed under

GODHRA RIOTS Lex Fridman Podcast PM Modi

newsx

From Raas Leela To Thang-Ta, The Folk Dances of Manipur Are A Cultural Odyssey
newsx

Does PM Modi Fear Death? His Thought-Provoking Answer Will Surprise You!
newsx

21st Century Is The Century Of Asia, PM Modi Says
newsx

PM Modi Reveals Untold Stories On 2002 Riots, RSS & BJP’s Success In Lex Fridman...
newsx

‘World Listens to India’: PM Modi Has A Message for Global Leaders
newsx

PM Modi On Lex Fridman Podcast: Russia-Ukraine War Won’t End Without Talks—Is Diplomacy The Only...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

From Raas Leela To Thang-Ta, The Folk Dances of Manipur Are A Cultural Odyssey

From Raas Leela To Thang-Ta, The Folk Dances of Manipur Are A Cultural Odyssey

Does PM Modi Fear Death? His Thought-Provoking Answer Will Surprise You!

Does PM Modi Fear Death? His Thought-Provoking Answer Will Surprise You!

21st Century Is The Century Of Asia, PM Modi Says

21st Century Is The Century Of Asia, PM Modi Says

‘World Listens to India’: PM Modi Has A Message for Global Leaders

‘World Listens to India’: PM Modi Has A Message for Global Leaders

PM Modi On Lex Fridman Podcast: Russia-Ukraine War Won’t End Without Talks—Is Diplomacy The Only Way?

PM Modi On Lex Fridman Podcast: Russia-Ukraine War Won’t End Without Talks—Is Diplomacy The Only...

Entertainment

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why Is He Doing It?

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why

Court – State vs A Nobody Sees Strong Box Office Growth, Nears ₹16 Crore Worldwide In 2 Days

Court – State vs A Nobody Sees Strong Box Office Growth, Nears ₹16 Crore Worldwide

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s Why

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Amitabh Bachchan To Join Prabhas And Deepika Padukone Soon To Start Shooting

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Amitabh Bachchan To Join Prabhas And Deepika Padukone Soon To Start

Saira Rahman Wishes AR Rahman A Speedy Recovery, Addresses Divorce Speculations

Saira Rahman Wishes AR Rahman A Speedy Recovery, Addresses Divorce Speculations

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips