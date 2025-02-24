Celebration of Assam’s tea garden culture, the traditional Jhumoir dance will be performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The grand event, featuring over 8,500 dancers, will be broadcast live across 800 tea estates.

A high-profile delegation of over 60 foreign diplomats, led by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, will also witness the performance. To extend participation beyond the venue, the dance will be streamed on television screens and LED displays across tea gardens, allowing the community to be part of the festivities.

More About Jhumoir:

Jhumoir is a folk dance deeply embedded in the lives of Assam’s tea tribe community and is also performed in states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Traditionally, it marks celebrations, harvest festivals, and social gatherings. Dancers move in synchronized formations, holding each other’s waists while performing to the rhythmic beats of the Madol (a traditional drum) and soulful folk songs narrating tales of love, labour, and life in the tea gardens.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed the dance form’s significance, countering recent claims questioning its authenticity. “Jhumoir is an integral part of Assamese culture and deeply resonates with the sentiments of the tea tribe community,” he said. Sarma also announced plans to showcase Jhumoir on an international stage, starting with a performance in Delhi.

Preparations:

A full-dress rehearsal was conducted on Sunday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Chief Minister Sarma and several cabinet ministers attended to encourage the performers. While Sunday’s rehearsal was open to the public, Monday’s performance will be restricted to invitees with government-issued passes due to security measures.

Dancers have been undergoing rigorous training under professional guidance since Friday, ensuring a flawless execution of the performance. This event marks a significant milestone for Assam’s cultural heritage, aiming to bring national and global recognition to Jhumoir.

The Jhumoir performance at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium follows Assam’s record-breaking Bihu dance event in 2023, where over 12,000 dancers created history. With this grand showcase, Assam continues its tradition of celebrating and promoting its rich cultural identity on a global stage. This historic event not only honours Assam’s tea garden community but also reinforces the importance of preserving and promoting traditional art forms.

