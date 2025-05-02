PM Modi Says ‘Many Will Lose Sleep’ As Tharoor, CM Vijayan Share Stage At Vizhinjam Port Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sharp dig at the Opposition-led INDI Alliance on Friday while inaugurating the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala’s capital. Sharing the stage with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, PM Modi remarked, “Aaj ka event bahut logon ki need kharab kar dega (Today’s event is going to disturb the sleep of many).”

Speaking directly to the gathering, Modi said, “I want to tell the Chief Minister, you are a strong pillar of the INDI alliance. Shashi Tharoor is also sitting here. Today’s event is going to disturb the sleep of many.” His comment was seen as a direct jab at the opposition parties coming together under the INDI Alliance banner.

Adding more fuel to the political heat, the plaque unveiled by the Prime Minister at the Vizhinjam port event mentioned Shashi Tharoor’s name along with others, drawing immediate attention. The inclusion of Tharoor’s name sparked discussions, especially considering his complex position within the Congress party in recent times.

Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, has repeatedly found himself at odds with his party’s official stance. Notably, he has, on several occasions, spoken in favour of the BJP-led central government. This has led to criticism from within the Congress ranks.

In a recent example, Tharoor openly admitted that he was “left with egg on his face” for opposing India’s neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict when it first broke out in 2022. His statement acknowledged that India’s position had aged well, contrasting with his initial criticism.

The Congress leader has also publicly supported the Centre regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. He stated that the nation was waiting to see the government’s response, asserting that accountability for possible lapses could be addressed later. His supportive tone once again drew disapproval from party colleagues but highlighted his independent political stance.

The timing and tone of Modi’s remark, combined with Tharoor’s presence and name on the plaque, have sparked fresh political chatter, especially ahead of the next general elections.

