Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • PM Modi Says More Funds Given To Tamil Nadu, Chidambaram Disagrees

PM Modi Says More Funds Given To Tamil Nadu, Chidambaram Disagrees

PM Modi claims Centre tripled funds for Tamil Nadu since 2014; Chidambaram counters, calling it basic economic growth. Stalin alleges Centre withheld ₹2,000 crore.

PM Modi Says More Funds Given To Tamil Nadu, Chidambaram Disagrees


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed that the NDA government has tripled its financial allocation to Tamil Nadu compared to the pre-2014 period. Speaking at a public rally in Rameswaram, PM Modi said that funds for railways, roads, and central schemes have significantly increased under his administration, accusing critics of “crying” despite enhanced allocations.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth ₹8,300 crore, including the highly anticipated new Pamban Bridge. He stated that Tamil Nadu’s rail budget alone had now crossed ₹6,000 crore, up from just ₹900 crore before 2014, and that 77 railway stations across the state are being modernised.

“In the last 10 years, under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, around 4,000 km of roads were constructed in Tamil Nadu with Central government support,” PM Modi added.

His remarks were aimed at countering repeated accusations by the DMK-led state government that the Centre is withholding funds from Tamil Nadu as a political move. Chief Minister MK Stalin has recently alleged that over ₹2,000 crore was denied to the state, citing its resistance to the New Education Policy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram challenged Modi’s claim, calling it misleading. According to Chidambaram, increases in annual budget allocations are expected due to natural economic growth.

“Even a first-year economics student can explain this,” he said on social media. “The GDP is bigger today than before. The central budget and total government expenditure are also larger each year. What matters is not just the numbers, but the proportion of funds allocated relative to GDP or total expenditure.”

Chidambaram also pointed out that the Prime Minister’s argument based on raw figures does not reflect the real value of fund distribution when looked at in context.

As Tamil Nadu continues to push back against the Centre’s policies, the war of words has intensified ahead of upcoming elections. While the BJP showcases its big-ticket projects, the opposition insists on a more balanced and transparent approach to fund allocation.

ALSO READ: Manipur Crackdown: Indian Army and Security Forces Arrest Six Insurgents; Recover Huge Cache of Weapons

Filed under

Chidambaram on fund allocation Narendra Modi Pamban Bridge inauguration PM Modi Tamil Nadu rally Tamil Nadu central funds 2025 Tamil Nadu development projects

newsx

Anant Ambani Completes 170-km Padyatra To Dwarkadhish Temple On 30th Birthday, Nita Ambani And Radhika...
newsx

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification
U.S. Attorney General Pam

DOJ Places Lawyer On Leave After Judge Orders Return Of Man Deported Erroneously
newsx

‘Finally Got The Clearance’: Jasprit Bumrah Returns To MI, Ahead Of Clash With RCB
newsx

Flight Attendant Accused Of Stealing Gold Necklace From 5-Year-Old On IndiGo Flight – What Happened?
newsx

IPL 2025 Debate: Is MS Dhoni’s Batting Holding Back CSK? Manoj Tiwary Says ‘Should Have...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Anant Ambani Completes 170-km Padyatra To Dwarkadhish Temple On 30th Birthday, Nita Ambani And Radhika Merchant React

Anant Ambani Completes 170-km Padyatra To Dwarkadhish Temple On 30th Birthday, Nita Ambani And Radhika...

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

DOJ Places Lawyer On Leave After Judge Orders Return Of Man Deported Erroneously

DOJ Places Lawyer On Leave After Judge Orders Return Of Man Deported Erroneously

‘Finally Got The Clearance’: Jasprit Bumrah Returns To MI, Ahead Of Clash With RCB

‘Finally Got The Clearance’: Jasprit Bumrah Returns To MI, Ahead Of Clash With RCB

Flight Attendant Accused Of Stealing Gold Necklace From 5-Year-Old On IndiGo Flight – What Happened?

Flight Attendant Accused Of Stealing Gold Necklace From 5-Year-Old On IndiGo Flight – What Happened?

Entertainment

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another Bang!

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Lifestyle

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting