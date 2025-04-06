Home
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Live Tv
  PM Modi Sends Ram Navami Greetings, Hopes To Ignite Enthusiasm Across India

PM Modi Sends Ram Navami Greetings, Hopes To Ignite Enthusiasm Across India

Ram Navami, celebrated every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri, marks Lord Ram’s birth. In Ayodhya, thousands of devotees gathered at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to celebrate

PM Modi Sends Ram Navami Greetings, Hopes To Ignite Enthusiasm Across India

PM Modi Sends Ram Navami Greetings, Hopes To Ignite Enthusiasm Across India


Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the greetings of ‘Ram Navami’ on Sunday and wished for fresh enthusiasm in the lives of countrymen.Taking to X, PM Modi said, “Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami.

May this holy and sacred occasion of Lord Shri Ram’s birth festival bring new consciousness and fresh enthusiasm into all your lives and continuously provide new energy to the resolve of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. Jai Shri Ram!”

PM Modi Inaugurates Pamban Bridge on Ram Navami, Devotees Celebrate in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, on the occasion of Ram Navami. He inaugurated the new Pamban Bridge, which replaces the old bridge built in 1914. Authorities closed the old bridge in 2022 due to corrosion issues. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) constructed the new 2.5 km-long bridge at a cost of Rs 535 crore

Devotees Flock to Ayodhya’s Ram Temple

In Ayodhya, thousands of devotees gathered at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to mark Ram Navami. The temple was beautifully decorated with vibrant flowers and dazzling lights, attracting pilgrims from across the country. Devotees took a holy dip in the Saryu River before visiting the temple to celebrate Lord Ram’s birth.

One devotee said, “I am feeling very good after coming here…The arrangements here are very good…” Another devotee from Varanasi said, “I have come from Varanasi to offer prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami…”

Hanumangarhi Temple Celebrations

Devotees also visited the Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya, where the temple priest, Mahant Raju Das, greeted them. He said, “I would like to extend greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami. Aarti took place in the morning at 3 am. Devotees in large numbers are offering prayers at the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami. Today is the birthday of Lord Ram, and I extend best wishes to all the devotees. I will pray for the welfare of the world.”

Ram Navami Celebrations Across India

Ram Navami, celebrated every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri, marks Lord Ram’s birth. On this day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Ayodhya Gears Up For Spectacular Ram Navami Celebrations With ‘Surya Tilak,’ Focus On Enhanced Security And Facilities

 

