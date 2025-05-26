PM Modi Sends Strong Message To Pakistan, Says ‘Apni Roti Khao Ya Meri Goli’

In a sharply worded address during a rally in Bhuj, Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a direct warning to Pakistan over its continued support for terrorism.

In a sharply worded address during a rally in Bhuj, Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a direct warning to Pakistan over its continued support for terrorism. Urging the citizens and youth of Pakistan to break free from the grip of extremist ideology, Modi said, “Live a life of peace, eat your bread in peace — or else, my bullets are always ready.”

The statement came amid a large-scale public event where Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for developmental projects worth over ₹53,400 crore, spanning power, infrastructure, and green energy.

‘Operation Sindoor Was Our Message’

Taking a firm stance, Modi underlined India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. Referring to the recent cross-border strikes under Operation Sindoor, he said, “Whoever will make us bleed will see a similar response. Operation Sindoor is a mission to save humanity and end terrorism.”

He revealed that India gave Pakistan 15 days to act, but no steps were taken. “Terrorism seems to be their bread and butter. When they did nothing, I gave our armed forces a free hand,” Modi said.

Highlighting the intensity of India’s retaliation, the Prime Minister declared, “Our retaliation was so strong that their airbases are still in ICU… We had told them to stay quiet. Now that they’ve made a mistake, they must face the consequences.”

Modi also recalled the 1971 war, praising the women of Kutch for rebuilding the Bhuj runway in just 72 hours. “They blessed me and gifted a sindoor plant. It will be planted at the PM House,” he added.

Green Energy and Growth: Kutch at the Centre

While sending a tough message across the border, Modi used the platform to showcase India’s development trajectory. Projects announced included key renewable energy infrastructure, transmission lines, a supercritical thermal power unit in Tapi, and expansions at Kandla Port.

“Kutch is becoming the world’s largest green energy hub,” he said, highlighting the region’s emergence as a centre for green hydrogen technology. A ‘Made in India’ green hydrogen facility was also launched.

Modi emphasized that the contrast between India and Pakistan was now evident. “India is the world’s fourth-largest economy. Pakistan’s leaders have turned terror into a business,” he said, urging Pakistani citizens to reflect on their nation’s direction.

He also promoted schemes like the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, aimed at delivering zero-cost electricity to households. On tourism and maritime growth, he pointed to coastal Gujarat’s new economic ecosystem built on trade, seafood, and shipbuilding.

With both national security and development at the core, Modi’s speech in Bhuj reinforced India’s twin approach — unyielding on terror, and ambitious on growth.

