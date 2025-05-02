PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Vizhinjam International Seaport Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a busy day on Friday, May 2, 2025, as he officially opens the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala and then travels to Andhra Pradesh to launch a series of massive development projects in Amaravati.

The Vizhinjam port launch is a huge moment for Kerala, putting the state on the global shipping map. It's India's first semi-automated seaport and is expected to completely change the way maritime trade works in the region.

The Vizhinjam port launch is a huge moment for Kerala, putting the state on the global shipping map. It’s India’s first semi-automated seaport and is expected to completely change the way maritime trade works in the region.

India’s First Semi-Automated Port Ready for Action

What makes Vizhinjam special is that it’s packed with cutting-edge technology. Being semi-automated means ships can be handled much faster, cutting down the time they spend at port. This makes the whole process more efficient and could save a lot of money and time for global shipping companies.

Officials say this is one of the most advanced transshipment ports anywhere in the world. It’s also a major step for India, giving the country the ability to handle much larger cargo ships and rely less on foreign ports for container movement.

“A New Chapter for Indian Maritime Trade”

The Vizhinjam seaport is an all-weather port and is expected to become a major hub for cargo movement in South Asia. With its location close to major international shipping routes, it could become the go-to spot for ships passing through the Indian Ocean.

By reducing our dependency on international ports, Vizhinjam could help keep more of the business — and the money — within India. It’s being described as a project that will “script a new history” for Indian maritime trade.

Thiruvananthapuram on High Alert as PM Arrives

As PM Modi landed in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday evening, the city went into high-security mode. Police tightened traffic movement and boosted security across the capital city.

After arriving, the Prime Minister headed straight to the Kerala Raj Bhavan, where he’s staying overnight. On Friday morning, he’s expected to take a helicopter to Vizhinjam at around 9:45 a.m. for the official inauguration.

Next Stop: Amaravati

After wrapping up the port event, PM Modi will head to Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh. There, he’ll lay the foundation stone and launch development projects worth more than ₹58,000 crore — a big push for the state’s capital region.

This moment is also symbolic. PM Modi had previously kicked off construction works in Amaravati nearly 10 years ago, on October 22, 2015. Now, he’s returning to give another boost to the city’s growth.

The development package includes a variety of infrastructure projects aimed at improving the region’s roads, public facilities, and overall economic growth. The investment is expected to create jobs and attract more industries to Andhra Pradesh.