PM Modi Sets Up Task Force Under Nandan Nilekani: Will Technology Stop Paper Leaks In India?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the constitution of a high-powered task force on examination reforms. In a video message, PM Modi stated that the task force will be headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. This latest move by the government comes a day after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister.

PM Modi Sets Up High-Powered Task Force on Exam Reforms

In a video statement on Sunday, PM Modi announced the formation of a high-powered task force on exam reforms led by Nandan Nilekani, marking the government’s latest move to overhaul India’s examination system following widespread concerns over paper leaks and other irregularities.

“Friends, for the future of students, the Government of India is continuously taking several steps. Those who played with the future of students are rotting in jails. We have set up fast-track courts. Tomorrow in Parliament too, we are moving forward in the direction of making a new law with strict legal provisions,” the Prime Minister said.

HIGH POWERED TASK FORCE on examination reforms under the leadership of Shri Nandan Nilekani constituted.@NandanNilekani pic.twitter.com/mMpmPdIEL5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2026

Infosys Co-Founder Nandan Nilekani to Lead the Task Force

According to PM Modi, the newly established task force focusing on examination reforms will be headed by Nandan Nilekani. The panel will be entrusted with examining how technology can improve every stage of the examination process—from question paper management to evaluation and result processing—while reducing opportunities for fraud and malpractice. Apart from Nilekani, the task force will consist of several key members, including:

S. Somanath – Former Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Tapan Deka – Former Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB)

V. Kamakoti – Director, IIT Madras

Anita Karwal – Former Education Secretary

Amrit Lal Meena – Logistics Expert

Why the Government Set Up the Task Force?

This latest move by the government comes a day after widespread protests over exam paper leaks and the subsequent resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Over the years, India’s education system has faced heavy criticism as a number of exam leaks have occurred at both the national and state levels. The recent student protests at Jantar Mantar pushed the government to accelerate the setup of this task force. Students have been criticizing the examination process for years, leading to protests across the country to raise concerns over the recent NEET paper leak and various other state recruitment exam leaks.

Also Read: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Quits Electoral Politics, Cites Age, Health And Money Power In Politics