PM Modi Shares Memories of Emergency, Calls on Citizens to Reflect and Educate Youth

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, took to social media to share memories about the days and to ask people to come forward with accounts of what had happened through that 21 months of emergency. Sharing a personal note about Emergency as “one of the darkest chapters in India’s democratic history,”

He described it as a time when democracy was placed “under arrest,” and he called upon people—especially those who experienced those days—to pass their stories on to the younger generation so these younger persons may be sensitized about this “shameful time” from 1975-77.

“Emergency Diaries”: Modi’s Personal Journey

PM Modi tweeted about a book called The Emergency Diaries, which tells of India’s Emergency from Modi’s viewpoint. “The Emergency Diaries chronicles my journey during the Emergency years. It brought back many memories from that time,” he wrote.

Being a young RSS pracharak during the imposition of Emergency, he describes this period as a major learning experience which shaped his realization of the “democratic values of India”. “The anti-Emergency movement was a learning experience for me. It reaffirmed the vitality of preserving our democratic framework. At the same time, I got to learn so much from people across the political spectrum,” he said.

A Call to Share Stories

PM Modi encouraged others who lived through the Emergency, or whose families suffered during that time, to come forward and share their memories on social media. “I call upon all those who remember those dark days of the Emergency or those whose families suffered during that time to share their experiences on social media. It will create awareness among the youth of the shameful time from 1975 to 1977,” he said.

His tweet carried the hashtag #SamvidhanHatyaDiwas (Constitution Murder Day), which many have started using to mark June 25 every year in memory of the Emergency.

Remembering Those Who Resisted

Modi also paid tribute to the many people across India who stood up against the Emergency—activists, students, leaders from various ideologies, and ordinary citizens. “We salute every person who stood firm in the fight against the Emergency! These were the people from all over India, from all walks of life, from diverse ideologies who worked closely with each other with one aim: to protect India’s democratic fabric and to preserve the ideals for which our freedom fighters devoted their lives,” he said.

He added that their united struggle eventually forced the Congress government to restore democracy and call for fresh elections, which they went on to lose badly in 1977.

A Commitment to a Stronger Democracy

In closing, PM Modi used the occasion to renew his government’s commitment to the Constitution and the dream of a developed India—Viksit Bharat. “We also reiterate our commitment to strengthening the principles in our Constitution and working together to realise our vision of a Viksit Bharat. May we scale new heights of progress and fulfil the dreams of the poor and downtrodden,” he wrote.

It is said that this Emergency came into existence on the night of June 25, 1975, with the announcement of the declaration by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Such an Act saw the snagging of civil liberties, censorship of the press, and arrest of thousands of political opponents. The Emergency came to an end on March 21, 1977, and continues to be one of the most contentious and painful periods in India’s democratic journey.

