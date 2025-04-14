PM Modi Slams Congress Over Waqf Act Opposition, Accuses Party Of ‘Vote Bank Politics’

Addressing a large public gathering, the Prime Minister alleged that Congress had historically marginalized the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), reducing them to second-class citizens in the country.

PM Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of promoting “vote bank politics” and betraying the ideals of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The remarks came during the inauguration of the Hisar airport in Haryana, where Modi criticized the Congress for opposing recent amendments to the Waqf Act.

Addressing a large public gathering, the Prime Minister alleged that Congress had historically marginalized the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), reducing them to second-class citizens in the country. He blamed Congress for turning the Constitution, drafted under the guidance of Dr. Ambedkar, into a “weapon for power and appeasement.”

“Congress turned our sacred Constitution into a weapon for gaining power. Whenever Congress sensed a threat to its hold on power, it trampled the Constitution,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister justified the amendments made to the Waqf Act, claiming that the changes were necessary to prevent land exploitation and to ensure fair benefits reach the economically weaker sections, particularly from the SC, ST, and OBC communities.

‘Vote Bank Virus’ Allegation

Modi accused the Congress of being infected with what he termed as a “vote bank virus,” alleging that the party’s opposition to the Waqf amendments was driven by narrow electoral interests, not the welfare of marginalized communities.

“For decades, Congress indulged in politics of appeasement, ignoring the rights of our SC, ST, and OBC brothers and sisters. It is this vote bank virus that has crippled their vision for India,” Modi stated.

He also highlighted the achievements of his government, including the opening of over 50 crore Jan Dhan accounts, claiming it had empowered the poor and previously neglected communities.

Reiterating his party’s commitment to equality, Modi once again pitched for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country — a long-pending demand of the BJP — contrasting it with what he called Congress’s “opportunistic manipulation” of constitutional values.

PM Modi positioned the Waqf Act amendments as a step toward fairness and transparency, asserting that such reforms are essential to ensure land and public resources are used for the welfare of all, not controlled by select religious trusts for vested interests.

