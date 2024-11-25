Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp critique of opposition parties on Monday, accusing them of resorting to disruptive tactics in Parliament for personal political gains. His remarks came as he addressed the media ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, which began today and is set to continue until December 20.

Flanked by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Ministers of State Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and L. Murugan, Mr. Modi emphasized the importance of constructive debates in Parliament and expressed disappointment over what he described as a pattern of hooliganism by opposition leaders.

“People Watch and Deliver Justice”: Modi Warns Opposition

Prime Minister Modi took a firm stance against opposition leaders, stating, “Those who were rejected by people 80-90 times are trying to control Parliament by resorting to hooliganism for their own political gains.” He warned that while their attempts may fail in the short term, the people of the country are observant and will respond appropriately when the time comes.

“These individuals undermine democracy by disrupting parliamentary proceedings. Their tactics ultimately fail, but they should remember that public behavior and decisions are closely monitored by citizens,” he said.

BJP’s Recent Electoral Successes Highlighted by Modi

Mr. Modi’s remarks come in the wake of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) resounding victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, where the coalition secured 235 out of 288 seats. The opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi, was reduced to just 49 seats. This victory followed another significant achievement for the BJP in Haryana, where the party secured a third consecutive term, defeating the Congress, which had been considered a pre-election favorite.

The Prime Minister linked these victories to the public’s trust in the BJP’s governance and the rejection of opposition parties’ disruptive tactics. “When people see such behavior in Parliament, they make their decisions clear during elections,” he noted.

PM Modi’s Call for Smooth Functioning of Parliament

Reflecting on the role of Parliament as the cornerstone of Indian democracy, Mr. Modi called for healthy and productive debates during the Winter Session. He also urged opposition leaders to rise above partisan politics and work for the nation’s progress.

“I have been urging opposition colleagues repeatedly, and some agree, that Parliament should function smoothly,” Mr. Modi said. “But there are those who have faced continuous rejection from the public and choose to ignore these appeals, disrespecting the sentiments of democracy.”

The Prime Minister reiterated the need for collaboration, stating that constructive discussions benefit not just the government but also the citizens who rely on Parliament to address pressing national issues.

Winter Session Agenda and Challenges

The Winter Session, scheduled to run until December 20, is expected to see discussions on key bills and policies, alongside debates on recent political developments. However, with the opposition signaling its intent to question the government on issues ranging from inflation to governance, a smooth session appears uncertain.

As the session commenced, the Prime Minister’s remarks set the tone, underscoring his expectations for a productive legislative period while firmly addressing concerns over disruptions.

“Parliament is a temple of democracy, and it is our responsibility to uphold its sanctity,” Mr. Modi concluded, making a strong appeal for cooperation and respect for democratic processes.