Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
PM Modi Takes A Swipe At Opposition For 'Mocking' Religious Traditions And Beliefs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned against divisive forces, stating that a group of leaders is nowadays attempting to ridicule religion and is bent on dividing people.

PM Modi Takes A Swipe At Opposition For ‘Mocking’ Religious Traditions And Beliefs

Prime Minister Modi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned against divisive forces, stating that a group of leaders is nowadays attempting to ridicule religion and is bent on dividing people.

PM Modi also alleged that on many occasions foreign powers attempt to weaken the sovereignty of the country by joining hands with these people.

PM Modi Takes Jabs At Opposition For Mocking Religion

During his public address in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhattarpur, PM Modi criticized the leaders, who, he claimed, ridicule faith and cultural practices.

“Nowadays we see that there is a group of leaders who mock religion, ridicule it, are engaged in dividing people and many times foreign powers also try to weaken the country and religion by supporting these people. People who hate the Hindu faith have been living in some phase or the other for centuries,” the Prime Minister added.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister also slammed those targeting temples, traditions, and festivals.

PM Modi said, without naming anyone, “People who have fallen into the mentality of slavery keep attacking our faith, beliefs and temples, our religion, culture and principles. These people abuse our festivals, traditions and customs. They dare to attack the religion and culture, which is progressive by nature. Dividing our society and breaking its unity is their agenda.”

Prime Minister Modi Lauds Spiritual Leader Dhirendra Shastri’s Efforts For Unity

During his speech, PM Modi also praised the spiritual leader Dhirendra Shastri for promoting unity and announced a significant healthcare initiative, a cancer institute at the religious site.

“At this time, Dhirendra Shastri has been making people aware of the mantra of unity in the country for a long time. Now, he has reached another resolution in the interest of society and humanity. This is the plan to build this cancer institute. That means now, here in Bageshwar Dham, you will get the blessings of bhajan, food and healthy life…,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He further added, “In a very short time, I have had the good fortune of visiting Bundelkhand, the land of heroes, for the second time and this time, I have received a call from Balaji. It is the grace of Lord Hanuman that this center of faith is now going to become a center of health as well. I have just performed the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of Shri Bageshwar Dham Medical Science and Research Institute here.”

Also Read: PM Modi Kicks Off Three-State Tour: Set To Visit Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Assam

 

