PM Modi Slams Sonia Gandhi Over ‘Poor Thing’ Remark On President Murmu, ‘Distorted Mentality’

PM Narendra Modi, during his address in Parliament, slammed Sonia Gandhi for her words on President Droupadi Murmu, claiming they were a slur on the dignity of the highest office. The controversy begins after Gandhi referred to the President as a “poor thing” following the latter’s speech to Parliament during the opening day of the Budget session.

During his address, PM Modi criticizes the comments of the Congress leader and further says that “it shows an ‘improved mentality.’ That is not; it is ‘distorted mentality.’ I understand political frustration against a woman President. But tell me what the reason is because of which President is being insulted? Today, India is moving ahead by leaving behind such mentality and entering into women-centric development.”

The Prime Minister underlined that the empowerment of women was important for India’s progress and reiterated his belief that giving equal opportunities to women would accelerate the country’s development.

After President Murmu opened the Budget session by addressing Parliament on Friday, Ms. Gandhi referred to her as the “poor thing”; she observed that the President appeared to be growing very exhausted and remarked, “By the end she could hardly speak, the poor thing.”

The Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, defended her mother, stating that the remarks were being “twisted” for political gains. She said Sonia Gandhi, at 78 years of age, had merely expressed concern over the exhaustion of the President, having delivered a long speech. “My mother simply said the president must have been tired, the poor thing. She fully respects the President,” Priyanka Gandhi said, accusing critics of misinterpreting the statement.

BJP’s Strong Condemnation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come down heavily on Sonia Gandhi’s remarks. BJP chief JP Nadda labeled the comment as “deeply disrespectful,” arguing that it showcased the “elitist and anti-poor nature of the Congress.” Several BJP leaders echoed similar sentiments, asserting that the remark not only disrespected President Murmu but also insulted the tribal community, as she is India’s first tribal President.

BJP MPs belonging to the tribal community, who are led by former Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, have issued a breach of privilege notice against Sonia Gandhi claiming that her statements had attempted to sully the stature and dignity of the President. The notice sought Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to take “exemplary disciplinary action.

President’s Office Reacts

Taking a sharp view of the controversy, the president’s office called the remarks “unfortunate and totally avoidable.” It said that such comments “inflicted a blow to the dignity of the high office” and dismissed the rumors of the president’s health issues.

