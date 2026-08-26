PM Modi Speaks to Balen Shah as Nepal Floods Kill 8, 105 Indians Among 384 Missing: What Happened Near Tibet?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah after deadly flash floods hit parts of the country. Modi offered condolences over the loss of lives and assured Nepal of India’s support.

“Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time,” Modi said in a post on X.

He added that India is coordinating “closely on rescue and relief efforts.”

Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2026

At Least 8 Dead, More Casualties Feared

At least eight individuals have died because of the unexpected floods that hit the Rasuwa district in Nepal, which is adjacent to Tibet. The number of casualties is expected to increase as the rescue teams perform their operations. The flood brought destruction to the villages and important infrastructure in the region. Several hydropower plants were also affected by the disaster.

The disaster was triggered by an unexpected surge in the water levels of the Bhote Koshi River from the Tibetan side at around 9 am.

384 Travellers Reported Missing

The Nepal Tourism Board said 384 travellers are reported missing from the affected areas. The figure includes 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals.

“A preliminary agency-wise record received from tourism and travel companies has identified 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, who were reported missing from the affected areas,” the Nepal Tourism Board said.

Among those missing are 105 Indians and 37 NRIs. Many Indians were reportedly travelling towards Tibet for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

Tibet Also Reports Major Casualties

The impact of the disaster was also felt across the border in Tibet. China’s official Xinhua news agency reported “major casualties” in Gyirong county. Several people were also reported missing after a mudslide hit a land crossing between China and Nepal.

Efforts to provide rescue and relief are already underway as officials evaluate the full scale of the damage. It is a dire situation, as the fear exists that casualties and those missing might go up as search teams access the disaster zone.