Sunday, April 6, 2025
Live Tv
  PM Modi, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Jointly Inaugurate Maho-Omanthai Railway Track Upgradation Project

PM Modi, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Jointly Inaugurate Maho-Omanthai Railway Track Upgradation Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake came together on Sunday to launch a significant infrastructure project—the upgradation of the Maho-Omanthai railway line.

PM Modi, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Jointly Inaugurate Maho-Omanthai Railway Track Upgradation Project

PM Modi, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Jointly Inaugurate Maho-Omanthai Railway Track Upgradation Project


Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake came together on Sunday to launch a significant infrastructure project—the upgradation of the Maho-Omanthai railway line.

This joint initiative marks another chapter in the growing partnership between the two nations, aiming to strengthen regional connectivity and mutual development.

Strengthening Ties Through Rail and Technology

In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted the deeper significance of this collaboration.

“Boosting connectivity and enhancing friendship! In Anuradhapura, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and I jointly inaugurated the track upgradation of the existing Maho-Omanthai railway line. The signalling project which involves the installation of an advanced signalling and telecommunication system along the Maho-Anuradhapura section was also launched. India is proud to support Sri Lanka in various aspects of their development journey.”

The modern signalling and telecommunication upgrades will improve both safety and efficiency on the rail line.

The initiative reinforces India’s ongoing commitment to Sri Lanka’s progress and economic infrastructure.

Honoring Peace and Powering Progress

During his visit, PM Modi also offered prayers at the revered Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura.

Sharing the moment online, he expressed deep reverence for the spiritual site:

“Offered prayers at the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura with President Dissanayake. It’s a deeply humbling moment to be at one of the most revered sites in Buddhism. It is a living symbol of peace, enlightenment and spiritual continuity. May the teachings of Lord Buddha always guide us.”

The visit wasn’t limited to spiritual gestures. Both leaders also inaugurated a series of forward-looking projects focusing on sustainable development and energy.

President Dissanayake noted the significance of these efforts:

“The launch of three key development projects during PM Narendra Modi’s state visit to Sri Lanka holds great significance. Together, we inaugurated the Sampur Solar Power Plant, a game-changer for our energy security and the Dambulla Agricultural Cold Storage Complex to support our farmers. Plus, we kicked off a solar panel installation project across 5,000 religious sites. Exciting times for sustainable growth!”

From clean energy to cold storage for farmers, the projects point toward a shared vision for sustainable growth and long-term prosperity.

PM Modi’s two-day state visit to Sri Lanka began on Saturday, underlining India’s consistent support and regional friendship.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: PM Modi Gets Divine Darshan Of Ram Setu On Journey From Sri Lanka To Tamil Nadu

 

Maho-Omanthai Railway Narendra Modi PM Modi sri lanka Sri Lanka Visit Sri Lankan President Dissanayake

PM Modi, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Jointly Inaugurate Maho-Omanthai Railway Track Upgradation Project
PM Modi Gets Divine Darshan Of Ram Setu On Journey From Sri Lanka To Tamil Nadu
