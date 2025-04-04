PM Modi Strengthens Regional Bonds At BIMSTEC With Neighbourhood First policy, Act East policy And MAHASAGAR vision

India’s growing leadership role has infused BIMSTEC with clarity of vision and a sense of purpose, turning the group into a meaningful platform for progress across Southeast and South Asia.

Over the past several years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has breathed new life into the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC). Though the group was officially founded back in 1997, it has only recently found its momentum—largely due to India’s leadership and Modi’s personal commitment to turning the regional bloc into a dynamic force for cooperation.

Modi’s Policies Strengthen Regional Bonds

The Neighbourhood First policy, Act East policy, MAHASAGAR vision, and India’s Vision for the Indo-Pacific have all merged to shape a powerful, cohesive approach to regional engagement. These strategies are not just ideas—they’re frameworks actively being used to guide the BIMSTEC agenda.

“This convergence of policies enunciated by India creates new synergies and benefits for the member countries,” officials familiar with the matter said.

Each of these policies helps deepen ties among the member countries, builds trust, and enhances cooperation in areas like trade, connectivity, energy, and maritime security.

BIMSTEC Gets a Stronger Institutional Backbone

One of the biggest breakthroughs for BIMSTEC came with the adoption of its Charter in May 2024. Though a secretariat had already been established, the new charter gave BIMSTEC an international personality—essentially solidifying it as a recognized entity in global affairs.

With the Charter now in place, the group has clear principles, institutional structure, and long-term goals.

India appointed veteran diplomat Indra Mani Pandey as BIMSTEC’s new Secretary General, bringing vast multilateral experience to the table. To support the group’s operational and institutional development, India also granted USD 1 million to the BIMSTEC Secretariat—demonstrating its commitment not just through words, but through meaningful investment.

India Leads Crucial Sectors Within BIMSTEC

Under India’s guidance, BIMSTEC has organized its work into seven main areas, with each country taking the lead in one:

India – Security

Bangladesh – Trade, Investment, and Development

Bhutan – Environment and Climate

Myanmar – Agriculture and Food Security

Nepal – People-to-People Engagement

Sri Lanka – Science, Technology, and Innovation

Thailand – Connectivity

India’s leadership in security is especially noteworthy. The country is actively working to build strong legal frameworks to counter terrorism, violent extremism, and transnational crimes—challenges that affect the entire region.

Pushing the Boundaries of Connectivity

Another key focus for India has been connectivity—not just in physical terms, but also through digital infrastructure and energy cooperation.

India hosts the BIMSTEC Energy Centre in Bengaluru, which plays a vital role in coordinating efforts to create a regional electricity grid. This initiative echoes PM Modi’s larger “One World, One Sun, One Grid” vision for clean, global energy cooperation.

These initiatives are part of India’s broader strategy to ensure the region is well-integrated, energy secure, and digitally connected.

Sustainability and Disaster Management Take Center Stage

India has also taken on the responsibility of preparing the region for natural disasters—a growing concern due to climate change. Regular disaster management exercises are now being hosted by India, and the country also runs the BIMSTEC Centre for Weather and Climate in Noida.

This effort aligns with the global sustainability agenda, helping member countries become more resilient in the face of climate risks and environmental challenges.

People-Centric Approach: Youth, Culture, and Environment

PM Modi has emphasized that regional cooperation must include people—not just policies. That’s why BIMSTEC has recently placed greater focus on cultural exchange, youth engagement, and environmental awareness.

Here are just a few highlights of the recent people-to-people activities:

BIMSTEC Aquatic Championship – February 2024 in Delhi

BIMSTEC Business Summit – August 2024 in Delhi

Cultural Troupe Participation at Bali Jatra – November 2024 in Cuttack

BIMSTEC Pavilion at Surajkund Mela – February 2025

Youth Summit – February 2025 in Ahmedabad

Youth-Led Climate Change Conference – February 2025 in Delhi

BIMSTEC-India Marine Research Network Launch – February 2024

These efforts are helping to build deeper emotional and cultural bonds among BIMSTEC citizens, especially younger generations, who will lead the region into the future.

Goa 2016: A Turning Point That Still Resonates

Much of BIMSTEC’s current momentum can be traced back to 2016, when PM Modi hosted the BIMSTEC Leaders’ Retreat in Goa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. That meeting marked a turning point in the group’s journey.

Since then, PM Modi has given special attention to nurturing BIMSTEC, even inviting its leaders to attend his 2019 swearing-in ceremony, symbolizing India’s commitment to building a closely-knit regional family.

Now, two of the key decisions from that Goa Retreat are being officially unveiled at the Bangkok Summit:

Adoption of BIMSTEC Vision 2030

Release of the BIMSTEC Eminent Persons Group Report

With India at the helm, BIMSTEC is no longer just a grouping on paper. It has become a platform of action, with an international identity and a concrete plan for the future.

