PM Modi Takes A Dig At Opposition Leaders: Those Who Carry Constitution In Pockets Made Muslim Women Live Without Dignity

Targeting Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi remarked that while some leaders claim to uphold constitutional values, they failed to protect Muslim women from the hardships of Triple Talaq.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, took an apparent swipe at opposition leaders.

Referring to those who, in his words, “carry the Constitution in their pockets,” Modi criticized them for allowing Muslim women to live without dignity by not addressing the issue of Triple Talaq.

The practice of Triple Talaq was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in 2017. In 2019, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act was enacted, officially criminalizing the practice of instant talaq (Islamic divorce).