PM Modi Talks Vocal For Local And How India Is Leading Many Global Initiatives During NewsX World Channel Inauguration | NXT Conclave

While talking about Former Australian PM Tony Abbott, who was also present at the NXT Conclave, said, "My friend Tony, who is sitting here, is a daily practitioner of Yoga. Today, India's superfoods, like our makhana (fox nuts), are going global."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new English channel NewsX World at the NXT Conclave held on March 1 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. At the event, PM Modi stated, “With your network, including Hindi and English as well as various regional channels, you’re going global today. There are also many fellowships and scholarships starting now. I want to thank all of you for these initiatives.”

Apart from the NewsX World Channel launch, PM Modi also spoke about Maha Kumbh Mela, superfood Makhana, Bamboo, rising demand for cricket bats from Kashmir and Made In India campaign among other crucial agendas.

PM Modi: The world is witnessing India’s organizational and innovative skills

At the NXT Conclave, PM Modi said, “Just recently, on February 26, the grand Maha Kumbh of unity was held in Prayagraj. The whole world is amazed at how a temporary city, set up by the river, can host millions of people who travel hundreds of kilometers, take a sacred dip, and return filled with devotion. Today, the world is witnessing India’s organizational and innovative skills. We are manufacturing everything here—from semiconductors to aircraft carriers. The world wants to understand this success in detail.”

He continued, “I believe that News X World itself is a great opportunity. Friends, just a few months ago, India conducted the world’s largest elections. It has been six decades since an Indian government has returned for a third consecutive term. This public trust is built upon India’s many achievements over the past 11 years. I believe that your new channel will take India’s real story to the world. Without any bias, your global channel will present India exactly as it is.”

PM Modi also said, “We do not need any makeup. Friends, years ago, I presented the vision of “Vocal for Local” and “Local for Global” before the nation. Today, we are witnessing this vision turning into reality. Today, our Ayush products and Yoga have gone from local to global. No matter where you go in the world, you will find someone familiar with Yoga.”

At the NXT Conclave 2025, PM Narendra Modi shared a humorous moment with the audience as he highlighted the crowd’s reaction to his discussion on taxes. When he mentioned bamboo, there was no clapping, but as soon as he shifted to the topic of taxes, applause erupted. In a… pic.twitter.com/x1HtibQ203 — NXT (@nxt_conclave) March 1, 2025

PM Modi Praises Former Australian PM for being a Yoga practitioner

He then stated, “India’s millets, known as “Shree Ann,” are also gaining international recognition. I learned that yesterday, my friend Tony Abbott tasted Indian millets at Dilli Haat, and he loved the taste. This made me very happy. Not just millets, but India’s turmeric has also gone global. India supplies over 60% of the world’s turmeric. Our coffee has also become a global brand, making India the world’s seventh-largest coffee exporter.”

‘India is also leading many global initiatives’

PM Modi at the event also said, “Today, Indian mobile phones, electronic products, and medicines are making a mark globally. Along with this, India is also leading many global initiatives. Recently, I had the opportunity to attend the AI Action Summit in France. This summit, which is steering the world toward an AI-driven future, was hosted by India. India has successfully hosted the G20 Summit, and during this event, we introduced the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor to the world.”

He continued, “We have given a strong voice to the Global South. We have prioritized the interests of island nations. To combat the climate crisis, India has presented the world with the vision of “Mission LiFE.” Similarly, through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure, and many more, India is taking the lead globally.”

PM Modi also shared, “I am delighted that as Indian brands go global, Indian media is also recognizing this global opportunity. For decades, the world viewed India as its back office, but today, India is becoming the new factory of the world.” He also said, “We are not just a workforce; we are becoming a “world force.”

Other Key Points Made By PM Modi At NXT Conclave

‘What we once imported, today we are emerging as an export hub.’

‘The farmer who was once limited to local markets is now reaching global markets.’

‘Pulwama’s snow peas, Maharashtra’s Purandar figs, and Kashmir’s cricket bats are gaining international demand.’

‘Our defense products are showcasing India’s engineering and technological prowess.’

‘From electronics to the automobile sector, the world is witnessing India’s scale and capabilities.’

‘India is not just supplying products; we are becoming a trusted and reliable partner in the global supply chain.’

‘Friends, if India has emerged as a leader in so many sectors today, it is the result of years of well-planned effort.’

‘If we look at the last ten years, where once roads and bridges were incomplete, today, dreams are progressing at a fast pace.’

At the NXT Conclave 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the simplification of income tax laws, making the process more efficient. He pointed out that even filings for incomes up to ₹12 lakh are now seamless and hassle-free.#NxtConclave #TheFutureIsNxt… pic.twitter.com/im33X9Bn0i — NXT (@nxt_conclave) March 1, 2025

About NXT Conclave:

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT will play a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

More than just a summit, NXT drove tangible action. Attendees witnessed the game-changing product debuts, pioneering research presentations, and policy frameworks set to influence industries and governments worldwide. Live demonstrations of next-generation AI, quantum computing, and transformative technologies offered a glimpse into the future.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 brought together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

Watch the full session here:

