India's Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation to the brutal killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi directing the armed forces to "grind terror networks into dust." The mission struck deep into Pakistani territory, destroying key terror hubs.

Ahead of India’s high-impact counter-offensive, Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a clear directive to the armed forces: destroy the terror infrastructure inside Pakistan. According to news agency PTI, which cited official sources, PM Modi urged the military to dismantle the terror groups harbored by Pakistan.

The offensive was launched in response to the killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam on April 22. The massacre was attributed to terrorists based in Pakistan.

Nine Terror Hubs Destroyed in Retaliatory Strike

Operation Sindoor targeted and demolished nine major terror hubs located deep within Pakistani territory and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation specifically hit infrastructure linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM)—groups frequently backed and sheltered by Pakistan’s military.

In retaliation, the Pakistani army launched an offensive, which was decisively repelled by Indian forces. The exchange led to the death of 40 Pakistani soldiers, as per PTI sources.

Operation Sindoor Destroyed Markaz To Dust

Speaking to PTI, sources said, “Markaz has been ground to dust, others are next in line. No place in Pakistan is safe for terrorists. Nobody is untouchable, everyone is touchable.”

The Indian armed forces reportedly destroyed several key terror facilities including LeT’s Markaz Taiba and Markaz Subhan Allah. These camps were known to have been funded by Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks. They also played a role in training Ajmal Kasab and other terrorists involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the 2001 Indian Parliament attack.

After Operation Sindoor The New Normal Is Not Business as Usual

According to the sources, the strike carried a significant psychological message. “The psychological message sent was that the new normal is not business as usual any longer,” they said.

They further emphasized that the Indian response to the Pahalgam massacre was three-pronged—military, political, and psychological—and that “all three have been achieved.”

“On this occasion, we have gone after the head of the snake and not foot soldiers. Operation Sindoor has sent a message to terrorists, which is no matter where you are in Pakistan we will hit you,” the sources added.

Pakistan Requested Ceasefire, Then Violated It

Following the operation, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart around noon on Saturday to request a ceasefire. However, despite the agreement, Pakistani forces violated the truce.

According to the sources, Pakistan breached the ceasefire pact by deploying drones in border districts and carrying out shelling and firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

