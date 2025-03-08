PM Modi To Attend ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ On International Women’s Day During Gujarat Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Vansi-Borsi in Gujarat’s Navsari district to attend the ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan,’ coinciding with International Women’s Day. During the event, PM Modi will disburse over Rs 450 crore in financial assistance to more than 2.5 lakh women from over 25,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state.

During the event, PM Modi will disburse over Rs 450 crore in financial assistance to more than 2.5 lakh women from over 25,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state.

‘Lakhpati Didi Yojana’ and Women’s Empowerment

The ‘Lakhpati Didi Yojana,’ launched by PM Modi on August 15, 2023, aims to promote women’s entrepreneurship and financial empowerment. The initiative recognizes women members of self-help groups who earn Rs 10,000 or more per month and have an annual income of at least Rs 1 lakh from agriculture, animal husbandry, and small industries as ‘Lakhpati Didis.’

In Gujarat, nearly 1.5 lakh women have achieved the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ status under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. PM Modi will honor their hard work by disbursing financial assistance during the event.

Celebrating ‘Lakhpati Didis’

The ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ will see the participation of nearly 1 lakh women from the Navsari, Valsad, and Dang districts, with many being members of self-help groups who have achieved or aspire to achieve the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ status.

PM Modi will interact with 10 selected women and felicitate five with certificates of recognition. A film highlighting the success of the Lakhpati Didi Scheme will also be showcased.

Launch of Key Schemes for Women’s Empowerment

During the event, PM Modi will launch two significant state-specific schemes to further enhance women’s economic empowerment.

The G-SAFAL (Gujarat Scheme for Antyodaya Families for Augmenting Livelihoods) will benefit 50,000 families from Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cardholders. Women from these families will receive Rs 1 lakh in financial assistance along with vocational training.

Additionally, the G-MAITRI (Gujarat Mentorship and Acceleration of Individuals for Transforming Rural Income) scheme will provide Rs 50 crore to support rural startups focused on improving livelihoods for women and youth in Gujarat.

PM Modi and CM Bhupendra Patel will continue to support ‘Women-Led Development’ by providing financial incentives and fostering entrepreneurship to ensure women’s economic independence in Gujarat.

