Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • PM Modi To Attend ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ On International Women’s Day During Gujarat Visit

PM Modi To Attend ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ On International Women’s Day During Gujarat Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Vansi-Borsi in Gujarat’s Navsari district to attend the ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan,’ coinciding with International Women’s Day. During the event, PM Modi will disburse over Rs 450 crore in financial assistance to more than 2.5 lakh women from over 25,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state.

PM Modi To Attend ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ On International Women’s Day During Gujarat Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Vansi-Borsi in Gujarat’s Navsari district to attend the ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan,’ coinciding with International Women’s Day.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During the event, PM Modi will disburse over Rs 450 crore in financial assistance to more than 2.5 lakh women from over 25,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state.

‘Lakhpati Didi Yojana’ and Women’s Empowerment

The ‘Lakhpati Didi Yojana,’ launched by PM Modi on August 15, 2023, aims to promote women’s entrepreneurship and financial empowerment. The initiative recognizes women members of self-help groups who earn Rs 10,000 or more per month and have an annual income of at least Rs 1 lakh from agriculture, animal husbandry, and small industries as ‘Lakhpati Didis.’

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In Gujarat, nearly 1.5 lakh women have achieved the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ status under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. PM Modi will honor their hard work by disbursing financial assistance during the event.

Celebrating ‘Lakhpati Didis’

The ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ will see the participation of nearly 1 lakh women from the Navsari, Valsad, and Dang districts, with many being members of self-help groups who have achieved or aspire to achieve the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ status.

PM Modi will interact with 10 selected women and felicitate five with certificates of recognition. A film highlighting the success of the Lakhpati Didi Scheme will also be showcased.

Launch of Key Schemes for Women’s Empowerment

During the event, PM Modi will launch two significant state-specific schemes to further enhance women’s economic empowerment.

The G-SAFAL (Gujarat Scheme for Antyodaya Families for Augmenting Livelihoods) will benefit 50,000 families from Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cardholders. Women from these families will receive Rs 1 lakh in financial assistance along with vocational training.

Additionally, the G-MAITRI (Gujarat Mentorship and Acceleration of Individuals for Transforming Rural Income) scheme will provide Rs 50 crore to support rural startups focused on improving livelihoods for women and youth in Gujarat.

PM Modi and CM Bhupendra Patel will continue to support ‘Women-Led Development’ by providing financial incentives and fostering entrepreneurship to ensure women’s economic independence in Gujarat.

ALSO READ: ‘Major Setback For Delhi’s Healthcare’, Satyendar Jain On 250 Mohalla Clinics Shutting Down

Filed under

Lakhpati Didi Yojana Lakhpati Didis

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Employees Aged 21-30 Are The Most Stressed At Work: YourDOST Report

Employees Aged 21-30 Are The Most Stressed At Work: YourDOST Report

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid...

JD(U) Khalid Anwar Backs Historians Calling Aurangzeb ‘Good Administrator,’ Faces Backlash

JD(U) Khalid Anwar Backs Historians Calling Aurangzeb ‘Good Administrator,’ Faces Backlash

What Does The Term Zionist Mean? Justin Trudeau Triggers Row After Saying He Is One

What Does The Term Zionist Mean? Justin Trudeau Triggers Row After Saying He Is One

‘Major Setback For Delhi’s Healthcare’, Satyendar Jain On 250 Mohalla Clinics Shutting Down

‘Major Setback For Delhi’s Healthcare’, Satyendar Jain On 250 Mohalla Clinics Shutting Down

Entertainment

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor Snape In Harry Potter TV Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor

When Did Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Marry? Actress Spills The Beans On Divorce Rumours

When Did Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Marry? Actress Spills The Beans On Divorce Rumours

How Long Will Be Avatar 3? James Cameron Hints Fire and Ash Will Break Runtime Record Exceeding Last Two Films

How Long Will Be Avatar 3? James Cameron Hints Fire and Ash Will Break Runtime

Lifestyle

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”