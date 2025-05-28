PM Modi to Chair Key Union Cabinet Meeting Amid Global Tensions and Domestic Priorities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead a high-stakes meeting of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday at his official residence in New Delhi. Scheduled for 11 a.m., the meeting is expected to cover major national and international issues, with a sharp focus on policy decisions and internal security concerns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead a high-stakes meeting of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday at his official residence in New Delhi. Scheduled for 11 a.m., the meeting is expected to cover major national and international issues, with a sharp focus on policy decisions and internal security concerns.

With geopolitical tensions rising globally and several sensitive matters at home, the gathering is being closely watched as a possible turning point in how the government shapes its near-term agenda.

What’s Likely on the Table

Officials familiar with the planning say Wednesday’s meeting will touch on internal security matters and key developmental policies. The Prime Minister is also expected to review the country’s preparedness on several fronts, including counter-terrorism efforts and economic resilience.

The timing of this meeting is especially important, coming just weeks after the Cabinet last met on May 14 and amid a dynamic global environment affecting trade, security, and digital infrastructure.

A Push for Semiconductors

At the previous Cabinet session on May 14, the government approved the establishment of a sixth semiconductor unit in Uttar Pradesh under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). The upcoming facility is part of a joint venture between Indian tech firm HCL and global electronics giant Foxconn.

This high-tech plant will be located near the under-construction Jewar Airport, in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area. Once operational, it will produce around 20,000 semiconductor wafers each month, with an estimated output of 36 million display driver chips monthly.

These chips are essential for powering mobile phones, laptops, personal computers, cars, and a wide range of digital devices.

Strengthening India’s Chip Dream

The semiconductor industry is a major part of India’s broader plan to boost domestic manufacturing through its “Make in India” campaign. The push also supports the country’s ambitions in building a strong digital economy.

With five semiconductor units already in advanced stages of construction across India, the sixth plant is seen as a strong signal that India is serious about becoming a major player in the global semiconductor supply chain.

Officials believe that these investments not only strengthen the country’s tech self-reliance but also offer job creation and high-value economic growth.

Security Remains a Top Concern

Security will likely be another major point of discussion during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting. The topic was also front and center at the April 30 meeting, which came just days after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22.

During that session, Prime Minister Modi had firmly reiterated the government’s tough stance on terrorism. “Zero tolerance” was the message, and he urged officials to carry out a detailed review of security mechanisms and how the government responds to such incidents.

Since then, internal security agencies have been on heightened alert, and it is expected that the Cabinet will assess the current state of security preparedness and discuss ways to further tighten the system.

Balancing Security and Development

With both development and security high on the government’s agenda, Wednesday’s meeting is likely to reflect the challenge of balancing long-term economic goals with short-term security needs.

As India seeks to cement its place as a global tech and manufacturing hub, leaders also face the pressure of keeping the country safe in an increasingly volatile world. The meeting could result in new announcements or policy shifts aimed at doing both.